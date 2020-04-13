Gavin Rossdale considers it a big dilemma for divorced parents who are co-parenting their children amid the COVID-19 pandemic since he worries about the virus spreading.

The Bush frontman opened up about how he has been dealing with the custody arrangement for his three kids with ex-wife Gwen Stefani during a phone interview on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation. He shared that his sons, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11 and Apollo, 6, spent the first two weeks with him before they traveled to Oklahoma to be with their mother and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton. They are in Shelton's "10,000-acre ranch" where the couple has been self-isolating.

In the same interview, Rossdale admitted that it is a "real big dilemma" for parents "with split custody" amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It makes it hard to determine who has been exposed to the virus with all the back and forth.

"I know who's around me — no one is and I know who's bringing me the coronavirus — no one is. But you send your kids out to someone else, and they come back to you and now you're prone to whoever they're with," the 54-year-old musician explained, calling it "a tricky one for all divorced parents."

Rossdale admitted that he is still adjusting to not spending more time with his sons. He used to be with them "every, like, five days or so." He revealed that it has been ten days since he last saw his boys and he misses them. He confessed that he "prefers it when they're around" as opposed to enjoying the downtime by himself.

Thanks to technology though, he can communicate with them through FaceTime, which they do a lot. He said that he finds himself in his "kids' pockets a lot."

Rossdale and Stefani were married from 2002-2016 but the No Doubt singer filed for divorce in August 2015 amid claims he cheated on her with their sons' nanny. As for her and Shelton, they both work as coaches in NBC's "The Voice" where they fell in love. The country crooner is also divorcé. He was once married to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert.