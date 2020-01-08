Gwyneth Paltrow believes in leaving some mystery in a relationship. So instead of living-in together before marriage, Paltrow waited for her first wedding anniversary in September 2019 to move in together with husband Brad Falchuk.

Months after the couple settled in together, Paltrow joked that their sex life is over because of living together.

"So our sex life is over," the Academy-award winner joked in an interview with Harper's Bazaar when she was asked about the couple living in separate residences for almost a year after they were married.

The 47-year-old added that her friends also resonate with her point of view on the subject. "I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people. One of my best friends was like, 'That is my dream. Don't ever move in,'" Paltrow said.

"I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life. So this is something I'm trying to remain aware of now as we merge together," the mother-of-two said about cohabitating with her producer husband.

While she has two children from her previous marriage with Chris Martin- Apple and Moses, Falchuk shares two children- Isabella Falchuk and Brody Falchuk with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik. In an earlier interview, Falchuk explained the reason behind delaying moving-in together with Paltrow.

"We've just done it slowly. Divorce is terrible, even when it's the right thing to do. And it's really hard on kids. Come September, we're all gonna Brady Bunch it up, and it'll be great," the 48-year-old said in an interview with WSJ magazine in August 2019.

Paltrow is meanwhile happily co-parenting her kids with ex-husband Chris Martin, and in fact "adores" his girlfriend Dakota Johnson. The actress recently vacationed in Aspen with the Coldplay singer, their two children, and Johnson.

In the interview with Harper's Bazaar, Paltrow said about the "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress: "I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her."