Halsey, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, announced her pregnancy through a series of photos posted on social media on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old "Maniac" hitmaker shared photos of her baby bump on Instagram and simply captioned them, "surprise!" along with emojis of a baby bottle, rainbow, and little angel. A couple of the images show the singer topless while she is in a bikini top in the other one.

? | Halsey vía instagram: “sorpresa! ????”



HALSEY ESTÁ EMBARAZADA!!!! pic.twitter.com/vCteowE0SG — Halsey Argentina (@HalseyArgOk) January 27, 2021

She also hinted at her pregnancy in a recent tweet where she wrote, "My rainbow."

my rainbow ? — h (@halsey) January 27, 2021

Her boyfriend and the father of her baby, screenwriter Alev Aydin, commented on her photos with a declaration of love. He wrote, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness" along with two heart emojis. Halsey replied, "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"

Friends and colleagues expressed their excitement as they congratulated the couple. Singer Kelsea Ballerini wrote, "ahhhhhhh she's a mamaaaa!!!!! [pink heart emoji] [white heart emoji] [raised hands emoji]."

DJ and music producer Benny Blanco, who collaborated with Halsey on the track "Eastside," simply wrote, "screaming."

"Whaaaaaaaaaaatttt??? Congratulations Momma!! You're gonna love it!! [red heart emoji]," actress January Jones commented and Perrie Edwards from Little Mix wrote, "Oh. My. Goodness! Congratulations [baby bottle emoji] [heart eyes emoji]."

Ruby Rose likewise chimed in as she commented, "Wow wow wow! Congratulations."

It is not yet known how many months Halsey is into her pregnancy. But the baby news comes just months into her relationship with her Turkish boyfriend. She was with actor Evan Peters before she started dating Aydin in 2020. A source told People that "they have been dating for several months."

The couple has kept their relationship low-key and that they spent "a lot of time at her house in the fall." Halsey is said to be happy in her relationship with the 36-year old. They even got matching tattoos of the word "seed" on their feet. Aydin had his on top of his foot and Halsey near her heel.

? Halsey se hizo un nuevo tatuaje con su amigo Alev.

Se tatuaron "Seeds" porque cosmicamente es la mejor semana para plantar semillas. pic.twitter.com/PxGQcmu5zA — Halsey Argentina (@HalseyArgOk) June 22, 2020

News of Halsey's pregnancy comes after she opened up about her multiple miscarriages because of her endometriosis in February 2020. The New Jersey-born artist admitted that the experience made her feel "inadequate." But she believed then that motherhood is going to happen to her and said it would be "a miracle."