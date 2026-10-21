Hamptons developer Peter Mangiameli is blaming passenger Michail Dokianos for allegedly dropping a lookout spotlight before a yacht crash, as he fights a $6 million lawsuit.

In his reported counterclaim, Mangiameli alleges Dokianos agreed to act as lookout but failed to retrieve the light after dropping it. He seeks boat-damage and salvage costs, alongside reimbursement tied to the family's claim. Mangiameli denies allegations of intoxication, gross negligence and fleeing the scene.

The dispute follows a collision in Sag Harbor Bay on 5 July. New York State Police said two passengers suffered serious injuries when the vessel struck a stone jetty. The incident also prompted criminal charges against Mangiameli, separate from the passengers' civil action.

Family Takes the Dispute to Federal Court

Court listings identify Michail Dokianos, Elena Dokianos and Sofia Dokianos as the plaintiffs in an action filed against Mangiameli on 17 July in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

The case is categorised as a marine personal-injury dispute. The initial docket records a complaint, civil cover sheet and proposed summonses, with the plaintiffs requesting a jury. Later listings identify Mangiameli as a counterclaimant and the Dokianos family members as counter-defendants.

That procedural history establishes that competing claims are before the court. It does not establish which account of the collision is correct. The spotlight allegation remains Mangiameli's contention, rather than a judicial finding about responsibility.

The $6 million figure describes the compensation sought in the passengers' action. It is not an award already made by a judge or jury.

What Police Said Happened on the Water

According to the state police account, Mangiameli, then 57, was operating a 35-foot boat towards the harbour when it hit the jetty. Eight passengers were aboard.

Police said he subsequently brought the damaged vessel to a local dock, where Sag Harbor Village officers assisted those on board. Authorities alleged that he left while injured passengers were receiving medical treatment.

Two passengers were taken to hospital. Police listed their injuries as including a broken rib, a leg fracture and a vertebra fracture.

The charges announced in July included second- and third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, failure to report a personal-injury boating accident and navigation-law violations. Those charges are allegations, not convictions.

The police account and the civil proceedings concern the same collision, but they should not be treated as interchangeable findings. Neither the filing of a lawsuit nor the announcement of charges resolves disputed responsibility.

Court Conference Moved to November

The federal docket provides a clearer timeline of the proceedings. Mangiameli filed his answer and counterclaim on 17 August, seeking compensation for vessel damage and contribution and indemnification. An answer to his counterclaim was recorded on 26 August.

The court initially scheduled a conference for 21 October. After Mangiameli requested an adjournment on 30 September, Magistrate Judge Steven I. Locke granted the request the following day.

Under that 1 October order, the initial conference was moved to 12 November 2026 at 10am in Courtroom 820 of the Central Islip courthouse. The parties must submit their proposed scheduling order by 5 November, a separate deadline before the conference.

The November appointment is therefore an initial conference, not a trial date or a scheduled ruling on who caused the crash. The adjournment order changes the timetable without resolving either side's allegations.

The central dispute concerns Mangiameli's responsibility for the collision and whether Dokianos's alleged conduct also contributed. Neither account should be presented as an established finding merely because it appears in a court filing.