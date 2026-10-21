Suspected looted luxury goods are reportedly being sold at heavily discounted prices on the streets of France following a wave of riots that saw shops ransacked across major cities.

Videos circulating on social media have purportedly shown expensive watches, designer handbags, perfumes and cosmetics being offered at prices far below their usual retail value. Some online posts have claimed discounts of up to 90%, although the origins of individual items and the authenticity of the footage have not been independently verified.

The reported sales follow widespread looting during demonstrations on 17 October, when groups targeted retail outlets in Paris, Marseille, Bordeaux and other French cities. Luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton, Dior and Rolex, were among those reportedly affected.

Reports have also put the value of stolen merchandise from individual high-end outlets at millions of euros, although these figures remain subject to verification. The emergence of suspected stolen goods in informal markets has raised concerns that looting is continuing to generate profits after the initial violence.

Fransa’daki yağmalanan ürünler, sokaklarda ucuzdan satılmaya başlandı. pic.twitter.com/0PVnFGcGIU — ZAM Haber (@ZamHaberAjans) October 20, 2026

Vinted and eBay Face Pressure Over Suspected Stolen Goods

The suspected street sales are not the only concern for French authorities. Products believed to have been taken during the unrest have also appeared on online resale platforms, prompting the government to demand action.

France's digital affairs minister, Anne Le Hénanff, summoned representatives of platforms including Vinted and eBay for discussions on removing listings suspected of involving stolen merchandise.

Vinted said it had taken immediate action to identify and remove listings linked to the looting. Suspicious products reportedly included cosmetics, perfumes, designer handbags and collectables, with some social media screenshots appearing to show large quantities of goods offered at unusually low prices.

The appearance of such listings highlights the difficulties facing resale platforms when attempting to distinguish legitimate second-hand sales from merchandise potentially obtained through crime.

Authorities are seeking greater cooperation from online marketplaces as investigators examine the scale of the thefts. However, a suspicious listing or unusually low price does not, by itself, establish that an item was stolen.

France Counts the Cost of Widespread Unrest

The alleged resale of looted goods comes as French businesses assess substantial losses from the violence. Carrefour said around 50 of its stores were significantly affected on the first day of unrest, with numerous outlets looted or damaged.

The supermarket chain estimated that the impact on operating income could reach €200 million, including losses from stolen merchandise, damaged premises and forced closures.

The unrest followed weeks of student demonstrations over school conditions, rising living costs and wider social grievances. While many people participated in peaceful protests, violent groups targeted businesses and public buildings, prompting a major security response.

President Emmanuel Macron condemned the destruction and called for calm, while the government faced criticism over its handling of the violence.

Police reported thousands of arrests and hundreds of injured officers during the unrest. Authorities also introduced restrictions in affected areas as businesses began clearing damaged premises and assessing insurance claims.

The emergence of suspected stolen goods for sale has added another challenge to the recovery effort. Investigators must establish where merchandise originated, while retailers and online platforms face pressure to prevent stolen products from entering the legitimate market.