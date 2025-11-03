In the world of professional cricket, one of the most popular players is India's Harmanpreet Kaur. The captain of the Indian women's national cricket team, Kaur, is one of the figures who have elevated the sport around the world.

On 2 November 2025, Kaur led the women's cricket team to victory in the Women's Cricket World Cup, following a match versus South Africa.

'I'm just trying to express what I'm feeling, I'm numb, I'm not able to understand,' Kaur told Outlook India earlier just after the team emerged as the winners of the World Cup. 'It's just that there were ups and downs, but the team had self-belief. I've been saying this since day one. We weren't looking to the left or right. We were only looking at our main end goal.'

The win marks another milestone for Kaur, who also shared an inspiring message to fans following their World Cup victory on Instagram.

'Some dreams are shared by a billion people, that's why cricket is everyone's game,' wrote Kaur, who also shared a photo of herself wearing a shirt with the words she referred to her caption. She is now the oldest captain to win the Women's World Cup at 36 years old.

Early Life

She was born Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar on 8 March 1989 in Moga, Punjab, India, to former sportsman Harmandar Singh Bhullar and Satwinder Kaur. Kaur has a younger sister named Hemjeet. The cricket legend studied at Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya in Jalandhar, and started her foray into the sport when she enrolled at the Gian Jyoti School Academy.

Kaur claimed to have further pursued her studies in the Chaudhary Charan Singh University, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in distance learning. Before playing professional cricket, Kaur worked as an Office Superintendent for the Indian Railways and as a Deputy Superintendent in the Punjab Police. However, she would be demoted from her latter rank due to the controversy surrounding her degree.

International Cricket Career and Net Worth

Kaur made her international cricket debut in 2009 and has since achieved several milestones. She became the first Indian cricket player to become part of the overseas T20 League, under the Sydney Thunder in the WBBL back in 2016. Kaur was also the first Indian woman to score a T20I Century.

Most notably, Kaur is known for scoring 171 against Australia in the 2017 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Semi-final. Kaur is known for her aggressive batting approach and ability to hit sixes, culminating in her becoming a recipient of the Arjuna award in 2017.

In recent years, Kaur, playing for the Mumbai Indians, led the team to victory in the inaugural Women's Premier League in 2023. Kaur is, to this day, the captain of the Indian women's national cricket team.

With her achievements, Kaur has an approximate net worth of around £2.28 million or $3 million USD. Kaur's earnings mainly come from her BCCI Grace A Central Contract of around £42,886.00 $56,332.50 USD annually, with additional fees per match. As captain of the Mumbai Indians, Kaur also earns a Women's Premier League salary of £154,423.56 or over $202,884.77 USD along with other endorsement deals.