All British royals would be receiving honorary medals during the platinum jubilee celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, including three former senior members who have now quit their duties and have become private citizens.

The commemorative medals will be awarded by the 95-year-old monarch on February 6. The list of recipients has not been finalised yet, but all members of the Royal Family are expected to get one, reports Mail Online.

Just like her previous jubilees, the British monarch will pay privately for the medals that are traditionally awarded to members of her "wider" family, both working and non-working. Members of the royal household with one year of qualifying service will receive medals too.

The list is also expected to include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who quit their royal duties and relocated to the United States in March 2020. The monarch's son Prince Andrew, who recently lost his patronages and HRH title, over a year after he was forced to quit as a senior royal, is also expected to receive a medal.

A royal source explained, "In common with previous jubilees, it is likely that wider members of the Royal Family would receive the Platinum Jubilee medal... they are funded privately and are commemorative." It is understood that Andrew, Harry and Meghan would be entitled to wear their medals with 'civilian dress' if they are invited to an event where the dress code says 'decorations.'"

The commemorative medals are also being presented to frontline workers at the police, fire, and emergency services who have completed five years' service, as a token of thanks. Frontline prison and Armed Forces staff, as well as living individual recipients of the George and Victoria cross, will also receive the honour.

However, a report in The Telegraph claimed that Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, both armed forces veterans, are not eligible for the jubilee medal. The report noted that since both of them have lost their honorary military titles and the right to wear their ceremonial uniforms, this means the duo will be treated like all other veterans and not receive the special medal.