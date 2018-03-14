Tottenham Hotspur have eased any concerns over Harry Kane's World Cup participation, confirming the England striker is expected to return to training next month.

Kane, the Premier League's joint-top scorer with 24 goals to his name this season, suffered an ankle injury for the third time in 18 months during Sunday's [11 March] clash with Bournemouth. The 24-year-old suffered the injury just half an hour into the contest at Dean Court, turning his ankle under a challenge from Cherries goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Mauricio Pochettino admitted post-match the club were concerned with the injury, explaining it was suffered to the same ankle Kane suffered injuries to on two separate occasions last season.

A number of major newspapers have reported over the last 24 hours that Kane was facing the possibility of being sidelined until May, leaving him in a race to be fit in time for England's World Cup campaign in Russia – which begins against Tunisia on 18 June.

Spurs have allayed the worst of those fears however. A short statement released by the club on Wednesday read: "Preliminary assessments have confirmed that Harry Kane has damaged lateral ligaments in his right ankle. The England striker sustained the injury following a challenge in our 4-1 win against Bournemouth on Sunday and is expected to return to first-team training next month.

The injury immediately rules Kane out of Tottenham's FA Cup quarter-final meeting with Swansea City on Saturday and the subsequent international break, with Gareth Southgate's side in friendly action against Netherlands and Italy.

The striker is expected to miss the Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on 1 April in addition to league matches away to Stoke City and at home to champions-elect Manchester City.

Should they see off Swansea this weekend, Spurs will hope to have their star player back in the for the FA Cup semi-finals, which take place on Saturday 21 April and Sunday 22 April.