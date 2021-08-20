Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have insisted that they had nothing to do with their friends' claim in a new chapter of "Finding Freedom" that the couple felt Queen Elizabeth II did not take "full accountability" over their racism allegations.

Co-authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in the book, "The Queen's 'recollections may vary' comment 'did not go unnoticed by the couple, who a close source said were 'not surprised' that full ownership was not taken."

The Sussexes' legal team at Schillings have denied their involvement in the comment, telling Mail Online on Wednesday that it was false and defamatory to claim the couple have "reignited a rift" with the Queen or to suggest or imply that they have made any statements to that effect. Scobie also clarified about his report in the biography, tweeting, "Back at this rodeo and, predictably, words are already being twisted. The comments made by a SOURCE (a detail some outlets have purposefully ignored) was about a lack of ownership from the royal institution as a whole. There's no 'attack' against the Queen anywhere in the book."

However, royal experts have refused to accept the clarifications issued by the Sussexes and the book's co-author. Dan Wootton said that the idea of Omid Scobie quoting "sources close to the couple without knowing the Sussexes approve of them is laughable."

"...Hilariously today the legally trigger-happy Duke and Duchess of Sussex have unleashed their rottweiler lawyers Schillings to try and scare off journalists connecting Finding Freedom to the couple. If they're so horrified, then why don't Harry and Meghan publicly condemn the book, given they're so inclined to do that about other media coverage with which they're unhappy?" Wootton said, adding that it's well known that the book is published with the silent approval of Harry and Meghan.

Royal expert Victoria Arbiter also criticised the comment made by the Sussexes' friends in the book, while noting that it is unlikely that the Queen herself will reply to the remarks as she "does not perform on command" and won't "respond to any attempts at provocation."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry's biographer Angela Levin dubbed the recent comments against the monarch "beyond disgusting," saying on TalkRadio, "I do hope the Queen doesn't listen to a couple like that who only think about themselves and try to make sure they're victims."

"This is two people who are so resentful they want to bring down the royal family, and particularly the Queen, who is vulnerable at her age," Levin added.