Prince Charles remains determined about his plans to slim down the British monarchy, and his younger son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle could be the first ones to be shown the door.

According to royal biographer Angela Levin, future kings Prince Charles and Prince William were due to start a discussion on the future of the British royal family following the death of Prince Philip on April 9. A downsized "Firm" that has been always been an ambitious plan of Prince Charles, is expected to be the focus of these discussions.

"Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they get from the taxpayer. I imagine that might be when Harry and Meghan are ditched from being members of the Royal family," Levin said on talkRadio, as per Mail Online.

The current "Firm" includes all of Queen Elizabeth II's children and their spouses (except Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson who were removed from their positions), and the children and respective spouses of her eldest son (except Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who quit the roles).

However, the slimmed-down monarchy would mean a smaller number of senior royals who can carry out royal engagements on behalf of the British monarch. Charles's new team could see just those who are directly in line to the throne- which means it would have him and his wife Camilla, his eldest son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, and William and Kate's three children- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Other senior royals like Charles's younger sister Princess Anne, and younger brother Prince Edward and his wife Countess Sophie would be stripped of their titles and patronages and encouraged to take on paid work to help support themselves.

Levin said about Charles's plans: "I think the outer edge, which the Queen has wanted to keep together for a very long time for sentimental reasons, which at her age she didn't really particularly want change, which I think is understandable. But he wants to change and I think he will do that."