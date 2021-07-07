Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were hoping for more independence after they split from Prince William and Kate Middleton's Kensington Household, but Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles's decision to take over their affairs left them feeling enraged.

Prince Harry had been a part of Kensington Palace with his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton for a long time. After his and Meghan's wedding in May 2018, the couple continued to share staff and offices with the Cambridges.

However, the two couples split their offices in late 2018, with recent reports claiming that the decision was taken by William due to bullying complaints against Meghan by their mutual staff. The Sussexes, who were hoping to have a different household after the separation, were told that they would be instead given an office in the monarch's official residence, Buckingham Palace.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey told the ITV documentary "Harry and William: What Went Wrong?": "Rather than have their own press office established, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were told that they would be incorporated into Buckingham Palace. It's at that point that the Queen and Prince Charles sweep in and say no, we will manage your affairs."

"And in a way, that's the final straw because once again the Sussexes are saying 'why can't we have what the Cambridges are having? We should be on equal footing,'" Tominey claimed.

She also said that Harry had been "frustrated" with his role in the British monarchy and the limits on his position even before he met his wife Meghan, contrary to assumptions that troubles started after she entered into the royal family. She suggested that the Duke of Sussex might have a "spare to the heir" mentality, which could have propelled him to want to make the most of his influence and do good work.

Tominey added that the 36-year-old may also have wanted to "make his life count" before William's children- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis pushed him "further down the pecking order." While third in the line of succession to the British throne at the time of his birth, the Duke is now in the sixth position.

Tominey said: "There was a lot of talk, even before Meghan was on the scene, of Harry saying, 'Why can't I do this'? 'Why can't we do it a bit differently?'" She added that the only thing that the Duchess of Sussex did was that she gave her husband "rocket fuel" and accelerated his attitude of wanting to get things done.