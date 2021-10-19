Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can potentially lose their new financially independent empire if they continue entering new ventures, a royal expert has claimed.

Since quitting as senior members of the British royal family and moving to the United States, Harry and Meghan have taken up important roles in a number of fields. They have signed multimillion-dollar deals with Netflix, Spotify, and Apple, are debuting as authors, and are also managing a public-speaking career at the same time. The couple have also become "impact partners" in sustainable investing firm "Ethic," in addition to Harry's part-time jobs at a couple of other firms.

"Palace Confidential" host Jo Elvin warned that having multiple careers all across the country can do the couple more harm than good. She suggested that they might "deplete their value" by spreading themselves around too much.

"So they seem good at attracting attention to these companies. But the more they spread it around, doesn't that deplete their value for these companies?" she questioned.

Daily Mail's Diary Editor Richard Eden agreed with Elvin's deduction, and said that the Sussexes will have to stop expanding their career at some point. He suggested, "Presumably they're going to have to limit themselves to a certain number, you couldn't have endless ones."

Meanwhile, royal commentator Sarah Vine compared the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex to celebrities endorsing products like perfume, noting, "As Jo says, it probably devalues your brand a little bit."

Eden, however, admitted that the couple "do seem to be successful" in establishing their financial independence after their dramatic exit as British royals in March last year. He said, "The last job Harry got was at BetterUp, a start-up advising businesses on mental health and wellness. And this week they announced they had a huge new investment in the company. So they seem good at attracting attention to these companies."

Many believe that Harry and Meghan have been trying to create an alternative royal family in the US. Royal commentator Neil Sean recently speculated that rather than returning to the UK for a Sandringham Christmas with Queen Elizabeth II and other royals this year, the couple might release their own festive message from the US.