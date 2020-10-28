Harry Styles recently released the fifth single from his second solo album, "Fine Line," and his fans haven't been able to talk about anything other than his huge bulge in the track's video since then.

In the "Golden" music video shot in the Amalfi Coast in Italy, Harry Styles gave major Baywatch vibes as he ran through the streets with his white shirt barely holding on by a button. Apart from the singer's chiselled face and toned body, the fans were distracted by the hint of his manhood in his cream shorts.

In another part of the video, the 26-year-old sat shirtless on his haunches by a pool of water, flaunting a bunch of the tattoos on his body, but the fans were again most preoccupied with his shorts.

The singer's ardent fans took to Twitter after the video's release to discuss the one thing that was on everyone's mind. One person tweeted: "Harry Styles' bulge bouncing in his shorts in the Golden mv... I was not prepared," while another commented: "That bulge though."

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer also debuted a new chopped hair look in the video, but unfortunately, the glimpse of his manhood was all users could talk about. A fan tweeted: "Nice bouncing, Harry #Golden."

The former "One Direction" member had previously also ignited a discussion about his junk size when an NSFW picture of a guy who looked very much like him flashing everything in front of a mirror went viral in 2012. While Styles denied it was him at the time, his musician friend Ed Sheeran made a completely different claim.

In an interview with Marty Hehewerth of New Zealand's 'The Edge' radio station in April 2015, Sheeran claimed that Styles himself leaked his nude picture as he wanted the world to know about his size. The "Shape of You" hitmaker was answering questions submitted by fans, one of whom asked if "Little Things," a song he wrote for One Direction's 2012 album "Take Me Home" was about "One Direction's little things."

After reading the question, the 29-year-old revealed that the controversial picture doing the rounds a few years ago was leaked by Styles himself while noting that the song "Little Things" couldn't be about the members' private parts since the "Watermelon Sugar" singer certainly has a huge one.

"Did you know Harry leaked that picture himself? He leaked his own picture...I think that's amazing. He was just like 'no one knows, so I'm just gonna tell them.' (Harry) definitely hasn't got a little thing, so no, I did not write 'Little Things' about little things," Sheeran said.