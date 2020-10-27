Harry Styles has added another feather to his cap after earning a vast fortune from his recent musical success.

Harry Styles has been named the second richest British star under 30 in a list released by UK entertainment magazine HeatWorld. The musician has earned up to 74 million pounds largely thanks to two solo albums "Fine Line" and "Watermelon Sugar," both of which turned out to be US number ones, as well as his £45 million grossing world tour and Gucci promo deal.

The 26-year-old has added £40 million to his earnings since he went solo after quitting as a member of the One Direction band in 2016. His former bandmates are also on the list with Niall Horan on the fourth position, Louis Tomlinson on the sixth, Liam Payne on seventh, and Zayn Malik on ninth. Ed Sheeran was named the richest under-30 British celeb with an earning of £210 million.

Meanwhile, Styles is in the news for spending a huge part of his fortune in the construction of Britain's biggest indoor venue- called Co-Op Live, in his homeland Manchester. The 1D star is a major investor in plans to build the new venue worth £350 million near Etihad Stadium in Eastlands. Oak View Group (OVG) which is leading the effort to build the 23,500-seater venue wants to start the construction in November and plans to open it in 2023, reports Metro.

Styles expressed his desire to play in the stadium once it's completed saying: "As long as everything's in order by 2023, hopefully, they'll let me play there. If I haven't messed it up."

The "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker, whose first job was to deliver newspapers for the Co-op, quipped that he would be happy to do the same job again for his old employer. He said: "Maybe, the first show, they'll make me deliver the papers to every seat. Ultimately, I'm a music fan. I love going to shows, I love live music."

Talking about what's going to make playing at the venue different than just touring, Styles said: "I want it to be a room that people remember playing and look forward to playing."