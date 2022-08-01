Harry Styles' co-star Florence Pugh was unhappy with Olivia Wilde and the One Direction singer being "all over each other," while the 38-year-old actress-director was still engaged to Jason Sudeikis, a report claimed.

An unnamed source told PageSix, "I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry."

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh are the lead stars of Olivia Wilde's latest movie called "Don't Worry Darling," which centres on a miserable 1950's housewife (Pugh) who discovers her husband (Styles) harbours a dark secret.

Wilde announced her breakup from Sudeikis in 2020. At the time, reports about the mom of two seeing Styles a month before ending her engagement have been making rounds online.

Florence Pugh's experience on set reportedly seems to match that timeline. An unidentified insider shared, "Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times, so I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable."

Netizens also noticed that Pugh has not reacted to Wilde's two Instagram posts featuring her. In one post, the ladylove of Harry Styles wrote, "Watching this woman work was such a f–king thrill! Cannot wait to show you more."

The silence of Florence Pugh has not gone unnoticed by fans. One follower tweeted, "The way Florence Pugh has yet to post about Don't Worry Darling even though there are two trailers out for it, and yet she'll post about every single other project that she's doing right now like what did Olivia Wilde do ????"

Another fan penned, "I think it's so funny how Florence Pugh had said NOTHING about Don't Worry Darling and Olivia Wilde keeps trying to hype her up." A third Twitter user said, "I need to know what Olivia Wilde did to my baby Florence Pugh on the set of DWD because my girl has been SILENT on movie updates."

However, an informant told PageSix, "I heard she was already scheduled to post [about 'Oppenheimer'] that day for some specific reason; it had nothing to do with a response to Olivia."

Florence Pugh is currently shooting "Dune 2," where she portrays Princess Irulan. Another tattler said to the publication: "Florence is shooting 'Dune' right now and out of pocket. I'm sure she will be front and centre for the ['Don't Worry Darling'] promo. Once the promo starts in late August, early September, I'm sure she'll be visible."

The camp of Florence Pugh has yet to address the reports that she had a falling out with Olivia Wilde over the director hooking up with Harry Styles. So, devoted followers of these stars should take these claims with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.