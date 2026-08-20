The Drug Enforcement Administration has joined the investigation into Hayden Panettiere's sudden death, according to media reports. The federal agency's involvement comes as local police and the Greenville County Coroner's Office continue parallel investigations and toxicology results are still pending.

Panettiere, 36, was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16. Emergency crews attempted advanced life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy found no trauma that appeared to have contributed to her death, and authorities have said there were no initial signs of foul play. The case has drawn intense attention because dispatch communications obtained by media outlets included references to a possible overdose.

However, such early emergency information does not amount to a final medical finding. The actress's official cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, and the DEA's involvement represents a significant new development in the investigation.

DEA Agents Join Investigation but Role Remains Unclear

DEA agents are assisting with the ongoing investigation into Panettiere's death, according to media reports. The agency's involvement runs alongside the separate work already being carried out by the Greenville Police Department and the county coroner.

The DEA did not confirm the specific nature of its role. A DEA spokesperson told media outlets: 'The DEA does not confirm or comment on active investigations.'

Importantly, the reported federal involvement does not establish that drugs caused Panettiere's death or that a crime was committed. The coroner has not announced a cause of death, and toxicology testing remains pending.

Investigators may need those results before determining whether any substance played a role, and the full toxicology process could take weeks. This means a definitive explanation may not emerge immediately.

Narcan Found at Scene as Toxicology Awaited

The DEA's reported involvement follows earlier indications that investigators were examining whether drugs could be connected to Panettiere's final hours. Dispatch communications obtained by media outlets included references to an 'overdose' and cardiac arrest.

It was also reported that Narcan was found in the apartment where the actress died, according to media reports. Narcan is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, but its presence alone does not prove what Panettiere took or establish her cause of death.

Those questions now rest largely on the toxicology investigation, and the coroner's office has already completed an autopsy. However, the autopsy found no signs of trauma contributing to her death, and officials have said the full toxicology process could take weeks.

Police Report Confirms Who Was Present at Residence

A newly released Greenville Police Department report added further detail to the circumstances surrounding Panettiere's death. Her on-and-off boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother Zach were present at the residence when emergency responders arrived.

Authorities have said there is currently no indication of foul play in her death. Hickerson was previously convicted in connection with domestic abuse charges involving Panettiere in a separate case.

According to the Greenville Police Department report, Hickerson directed officers towards a bag containing medication Panettiere had been taking. Paramedics attempted CPR and other emergency measures before she was declared dead at about 2:31 p.m. on Sunday.

Matthew Perry Case Offers Parallel for Federal Investigation

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The reported DEA involvement raises the stakes because federal drug investigators can examine whether controlled substances were obtained or distributed illegally. A similar federal investigation followed the 2023 death of actor Matthew Perry, whose death was ultimately linked to a broader criminal investigation that resulted in charges and convictions.

However, there is currently no public evidence that Panettiere's death will follow a similar path. Authorities have not announced criminal charges, identified a drug as a cause of death or said that anyone supplied her with illegal substances.

For now, the central questions remain unresolved: what caused Panettiere's cardiac arrest, whether drugs were involved and why federal agents have joined the probe. Until toxicology results and further investigative findings are released, her death remains officially undetermined.