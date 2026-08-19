Lesley Vogel, the estranged mother of actress Hayden Panettiere, publicly accused her daughter of causing '20 years of trauma' in what has now emerged as her final interview about the late star, given just months before Panettiere's sudden death at 36 on Sunday.

The remarks in May 2026 have resurfaced with renewed intensity following the Nashville alum's passing on 16 August 2026, casting a stark light on a fractured relationship that had played out in headlines for years.

Panettiere and Vogel had been estranged for an extended period, a rift the actress documented in her tell-all memoir, This Is Me, A Reckoning, published in May 2026.

In the book, Panettiere described her mother as a 'momager' whose influence blurred the lines between parenting and business, saying she could not remember a time when everything did not revolve around work.

Vogel responded swiftly; she believed the 'present drama is partially to sell books' and alleged her daughter displayed a personality style marked by control, entitlement and a lack of empathy.

Lesley Vogel's Final Words on Hayden Panettiere's Life Choices

In that May interview, Vogel said she had taken the advice of professionals and chosen a no-contact route after what she described as two decades of trauma.

'As many parents of entertainment children, we are all too familiar with the painful observation of watching the self-destructive paths they sometimes choose,' she said. 'No parent hopes for this scenario; we want our children to be the best of themselves and live a peaceful, joyful life!'

Vogel added that nothing more could be done for someone unwilling to be saved, invoking what she called 'radical acceptance.' 'Sadly, this is out of our control. You cannot save someone who does not want to be saved,' she said in reports.

'Unfortunately, I have seen a great deal of such in my life experience... When someone leaves, the smear campaign begins; accusations, anger, belittling, gaslighting, etc. are the classic signs of this behaviour style.'

The actress had spoken openly in recent years about depression, substance abuse and losing custody of her daughter, themes she explored in her memoir and during promotional appearances, including an interview on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast. Yet even as she expressed hope for a new chapter, the rift with her mother remained unresolved.

Read more Hayden Panettiere's TV Mom Reveals Painful Truth After Her Death: 'Inner Demons Were Too Much to Bear' Hayden Panettiere's TV Mom Reveals Painful Truth After Her Death: 'Inner Demons Were Too Much to Bear'

Hayden Panettiere's Death and the Resurfaced Interview

Panettiere was found unresponsive at an apartment complex in Greenville, South Carolina, on Sunday, 16 August and pronounced dead at 2.32pm, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. Emergency responders initiated advanced cardiac life support measures but were unsuccessful.

An autopsy showed no signs of trauma that contributed to the death, though the official cause and manner remain pending further investigation and additional studies. A person with knowledge of the situation said in the reports that the cardiac arrest was caused by an apparent drug overdose, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a continuing investigation.

In the wake of the tragedy, Vogel broke her silence again, issuing a statement that echoed her earlier remarks. She described her daughter's passing as 'tragic' and reiterated the pain of watching a child choose a self-destructive path. She also directed criticism at Panettiere's on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, in her first public words since the death, according to reports.

The timing of the May interview has drawn particular attention, given it came just three months before Panettiere's demise. Some observers have noted the harshness of Vogel's language, while others point to the broader pressures faced by parents of child stars. Nothing is confirmed yet about the full circumstances of her death.