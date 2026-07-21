Kaylee Hottle, the deaf teenager who captivated global audiences as Jia in Godzilla vs Kong, has died in a car accident in Maryland, her father confirmed on Tuesday. The 18-year-old actress, who also appeared in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, was pronounced dead after her heart stopped on the way to hospital, according to what her father says he was told by authorities.

News of Hottle's death surfaced after her father, Joshua Hottle, appeared in an emotional 23-minute Facebook livestream. Using American Sign Language, he told viewers he had received a call while in Texas informing him that his daughter had been involved in a serious collision in Maryland, then a second call saying her heart had stopped en route to medical care. He said he was flying to Maryland to identify and reclaim her body, calling it a flight he 'never would like to take.'

At the time of writing, police in Maryland have not issued a detailed public report on the crash, including the precise location, cause or whether any other vehicles or individuals were involved.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the circumstances beyond what has been shared by Hottle's family and in his livestream, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt until officials release fuller findings.

How Did Kaylee Hottle Die? What We Know So Far

The question many fans are asking is simple and brutal: how did Kaylee Hottle die? Based on her father's account, she was involved in a car accident in Maryland on Tuesday and suffered injuries severe enough that her heart stopped while she was being transported to hospital.

He did not specify whether she died at the scene or shortly afterwards, only that he received the devastating update during that follow-up call from authorities.

For starters, there has been no formal statement yet from Maryland law enforcement setting out a timeline, toxicology information or any technical detail about the collision. Without that, much of what is circulating online is grief-fuelled speculation. The one consistent point, anchored in her father's testimony, is that this was a sudden, violent road crash that cut short the life of an 18-year-old who had only just started to build a career on screen.

In his Facebook video, which quickly drew hundreds of comments, Joshua signed about his 'brilliant and kind' daughter, with commenters echoing the description.

Friends, fans and members of the deaf community filled the thread with tributes, some in English, others in ASL via video replies, remembering the teenager who brought a rare and unforced authenticity to one of Hollywood's biggest monster franchises. It is the sort of digital wake that now precedes any official press conference.

From Atlanta to Skull Island, Kaylee Hottle's Breakthrough

To recall, Kaylee Hottle's rise began far from the world of CGI titans and blockbuster marketing campaigns. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2007, she was raised in Austin, Texas, where she attended the Texas School for the Deaf. She started acting at nine, first appearing in a commercial for Glide, a video messaging app popular among deaf and hard-of-hearing users.

Her big break came in 2021 when she was cast as Jia in Godzilla vs Kong. On screen, Jia lives on Skull Island with Dr Ilene Andrews, played by Rebecca Hall, and communicates with Kong using sign language. Off screen, Hall and co-star Alexander Skarsgård learned ASL so they could speak to her directly on set, something both actors later praised as changing the dynamic of the production.

Skarsgård, then 49, said that Hottle 'steals the movie,' marvelling at how she handled direction despite it being her first film.

'It's fascinating how comfortable she is in front of the camera and how quickly she takes notes from the director Adam [Wingard],' he said at the time. 'He'll explain something and she'll be like 'got it, got it' then she'll just do it and everyone's like, 'The f***?' She's so professional and ... there's so much going on on her face.' The quote reads now like an early eulogy, a snapshot of raw talent still forming.

Hottle herself, speaking through an interpreter, used that same interview to make a point that has become a rallying cry in recent years: that deaf characters should be played by deaf actors.

'Deaf people are aware of their own language and they're more familiar with the culture,' she said, arguing that on-screen representation is not just about casting, but about who gets to bring lived experience into the room.

It was a straightforward comment, not a manifesto, but it landed hard with audiences who are tired of watching hearing performers sign their way through roles written for deaf characters.

Why Kaylee's Death Hits Hollywood and the Deaf Community So Hard

Hottle reprised her role as Jia in 2024's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, cementing her place in one of Warner Bros' most valuable franchises. She also appeared as Joon in a 2021 episode of Magnum P.I., quietly adding network television to a CV that was, frankly, absurdly strong for someone who could not yet legally drink in the US.

Her death leaves a particular hole because she occupied several overlapping spaces at once. She was a young woman, a deaf performer, a visible figure for ASL users on mainstream screens and a reminder that casting can be done differently without sacrificing box office heft. For a lot of deaf kids, she was the first time they saw someone like themselves speaking directly to a giant monster and, by extension, to the audience.

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There is also the sheer unfairness of the timing. At 18, most actors are still stuck in self-tape purgatory; Hottle had already worked with a major studio twice. Industry reaction is still trickling in, but early fan posts describe her as 'trailblazing,' 'our Jia forever' and, more bluntly, 'proof Hollywood can stop doing that fake deaf stuff.' Social media can be brutal, but in moments like this it also acts as a record of who mattered and why.

Authorities in Maryland are expected to release more information about the car accident in the coming days, including any findings from crash investigators. Until then, what remains clear is that a teenager who once 'went with the flow' on set, as she modestly put it, had her trajectory stopped mid-arc. There is no neat way to end that sentence.