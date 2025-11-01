Kayla Nicole has once again set social media ablaze after sharing a Halloween post that fans say might have been a thinly veiled jab at her ex, NFL star Travis Kelce, and his fiancée Taylor Swift.

The fitness influencer and media personality posted a sultry clip on Instagram dressed in a striking recreation of Toni Braxton's iconic look from the singer's 2000 hit He Wasn't Man Enough.

Set to the R&B anthem's unmistakable beat, the clip immediately sent fans into overdrive, with many drawing connections between Nicole's song choice and her famous former flame.

Within hours, the video racked up thousands of comments and views, reigniting speculation that Nicole was once again taking a subtle swipe at Kelce and Swift and proving that when it comes to throwing shade, she's still more than woman enough.

Fans Convinced It Is a Message to Her Ex

The video quickly drew thousands of comments from followers convinced that the song choice was deliberate.

The lyrics — including lines such as 'Do you know I dumped your husband, girlfriend?' and 'Do you know he begged to stay with me? He wasn't man enough for me' — led many to believe the post was a pointed reference to Kelce, whom Nicole dated on and off between 2017 and 2022.

The timing also caught attention, arriving just months after Kelce and Swift announced their engagement in August 2025. While neither of them has commented on Nicole's post, fan accounts flooded X (formerly Twitter) with memes and side-by-side comparisons of Nicole's video and Braxton's original clip.

One popular tweet read: 'Kayla knew exactly what she was doing with that song,' while another joked, 'Toni Braxton would be proud.'

However, it remains unclear whether Nicole intended the post as a message to her ex or simply chose the track for its iconic sound and visual appeal.

The influencer has not addressed the speculation directly, and there is no confirmation that her Halloween post was aimed at either Kelce or Swift, leaving the interpretation entirely in the hands of online audiences.

A History of Subtle Social Media Messages

This is not the first time Kayla Nicole's social media activity has made headlines since her split from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

In August, shortly after news broke of Kelce's engagement to Taylor Swift, she shared a gym video captioned 'The goal? A back that says stop playing with me,' which quickly sparked similar speculation among followers.

Nicole later addressed the scrutiny during her podcast The Pre-Game with Kayla Nicole, admitting she often feels nervous about public reaction to her posts.

'As someone who obsesses over the fact that I, on a daily basis, am terrified of my comments, am terrified of my DMs,' she said, noting that her content frequently becomes a talking point online.

Despite the attention, she has continued to post confidently, blending humour, empowerment, and style — an approach that has made her one of the most discussed figures in pop culture this year.

Mixed Public Reaction to the Viral Clip

The Halloween video has divided audiences. Supporters praised Nicole for embracing her independence and creativity, calling the post 'iconic' and 'a masterclass in reclaiming the narrative.' Others criticised her timing, accusing her of fuelling unnecessary drama with Kelce and Swift.

Celebrity outlets picked up the story, amplifying speculation that the song was a calculated move. Still, Nicole herself has remained silent, allowing the fans' interpretations to dominate online discussions.

Regardless of intent, the post has ensured that Kayla Nicole remains firmly in the spotlight, with 'He Wasn't Man Enough' once again topping social media soundtracks, 25 years after its release.