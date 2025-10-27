John Mayer may have found a new muse in TikTok star Kat Stickler, but sources say the online comedian is keeping her guard up.

Following a string of intimate New York City outings, fans are buzzing over the singer's latest romance — yet those close to Stickler say she's 'having fun but staying realistic.'

The pair's chemistry has sparked endless speculation across social media, but insiders suggest Kat isn't convinced the fling will last, given Mayer's notorious romantic history.

A Surprising New Duo

The relationship rumours began earlier this month, when Mayer and Stickler were seen leaving a popular restaurant together. The following weekend, they were spotted again at a private club, but this time they appeared much closer.

Stickler, best known for her realistic comedy videos and sincere single-mom content, is a growing online celebrity. Her extensive internet reach appears to have caught Mayer's curiosity.

An entertainment insider discloses: 'John initiated the connection. He thinks Kat is entertaining and refreshing, a change from the Hollywood scene he's used to.'

Despite their different careers, their relationship appears to captivate both observers and the people involved.

Chemistry Fans Can't Ignore

Witnesses at their Manhattan hangouts claim there was evident chemistry between the two. Kat was allegedly leaning in close while Mayer caressed her arm during what appeared to be a playful encounter.

They kept their appearances under wraps —no red-carpet strolls or paparazzi-baiting —but New Yorkers are quick to recognise a developing connection. Fans online have already dubbed them the 'most random couple of 2025.'

Nonetheless, observers remarked that they were genuinely involved with one another. 'This wasn't simply dinner. They were laughing all night and didn't want it to end,' a source said.

Kat Remains Cautious

Those in Kat's group, on the other hand, claim she isn't overreacting. Stickler does not expect this to become serious, considering Mayer's colourful romantic history.

'She knows exactly what she's getting into,' a buddy insisted. 'She's having fun, but she isn't putting all her hopes into it.'

Stickler's previous public relationship, a brief romance with reality TV personality Jason Tartick, ended discreetly, and she is thought to be prioritising stability for herself and her young daughter. That makes Mayer a fascinating yet risky potential.

Mayer's Past Still Looms Large

Mayer's romantic life has long sparked media interest. His romances with Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and others have produced headline-worthy turmoil, emotive lyrics, and sharp-tongued interviews.

Though some believe he has matured in recent years, critics contend that Mayer's prior behaviour is hard to overlook.

The performer has previously indicated a desire to settle down, saying he hopes to discover 'the real thing' - but many are sceptical that he's genuinely ready.

What's Next for the Pair?

Kat is apparently loving the attention while keeping her defences up.

'Kat likes him. Who wouldn't? ' Another source adds. 'But she is also practical. She doubts they'll last in the long run, and she's fine with it.'

The couple has yet to comment publicly, adding to the mystery surrounding their relationship.

It remains to be seen if this will be a whirlwind romance, a fun fling, or simply a viral moment – but the world is surely watching with interest.