Fears for Queen Elizabeth II's health seemed to have dampened the excitement for Kate Middleton's royal visit to Copenhagen, Denmark on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Buckingham Palace announced that the 95-year-old is now isolating after she tested positive for COVID-19. She is said to be experiencing only mild cold-like symptoms, and will be carrying out light duties only from her home in Windsor Castle.

However, her diagnosis prompted her to cancel all virtual meetings and engagements. The palace, in a statement published by the New York Times on Tuesday, said that Her Majesty "is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms" and "decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements." She will, on the other hand, "continue with light duties" and that "further engagements over the coming week will be decided upon nearer the time."

Concerns for Queen Elizabeth II's health weighs heavily among royal supporters who may have been excited to see Kate Middleton in Denmark. The 40-year old arrived in Copenhagen on Tuesday for her first foreign trip in nearly two years and is expected to stay there for two days. She hopes to bring the work of her founded Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to the international scale with her visit to the country.

"I was so excited for Catherine's visit to Copenhagen and now I am so worried for The Queen," a follower of Kate Middleton tweeted following the announcement of the queen's health" to which one replied, "Yes I feel the same way."

Another wrote, "I'm terrified for HMTQ [Her Majesty The Queen]."

Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 just days after her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla. The Prince of Wales had the virus first and then his wife, who tested positive on Feb. 14. It is unclear where and when the future king got infected, but he reportedly met with his mother at Windsor Castle days before his diagnosis came out.

As the British public awaits further updates about the health of Queen Elizabeth II amid her COVID-19 battle, other royal supporters have tuned in to Kate Middleton as she marked her solo royal engagement with a visit to Børnemuseet, the Children's Museum in Frederiksberg.