Kate Middleton may have baby number 4 in mind already as she admitted during a royal visit to Copenhagen, Denmark on Tuesday that she told Prince William she wants another child.

The Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to Børnemuseet, the Children's Museum in Frederiksberg, as part of an initiative to bring the work of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to the international stage.

According to the Mirror, she met with new parents and health visitors and learned about the Danish capital's "Understanding Your Baby Project," which caters to supporting children's early years and social development. She discussed the challenges for new parents and praised fathers for taking the time off from work to spend time to get to know and bond with their baby..

The 40-year old also got to meet the adorable babies during the engagement. She admitted after meeting two eight-month-old baby boys and their parents that she gets "broody" when she sees babies.

"It makes me very broody," Kate Middleton said and admitted that Prince William always worries when she meets young children because it gives her ideas to have another child.

"William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying 'let's have another one,'" the duchess shared.

The Duchess of Cambridge also turned broody during a visit with Prince William to charity Church on the Street in Burnley, Lancashire in January. She was left enamoured with baby Anastasia and ended up holding her.

In Denmark, they provide a vital two-step process to identify infants who are at risk of adverse social and emotional development.



Identifying these risks early can have positive lifelong impacts, which is why these approaches are so important. pic.twitter.com/HmwuDJ2vSI — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 22, 2022

She appeared giddy as she rocked the child in her arms while her husband looked on. He jokingly warned photographers not to give his wife ideas about having another child and told her not to take the baby home with her.

Still on a high from the Royal visit to Burnley on Thursday and thrilled I caught this moment on video @KensingtonRoyalhttps://t.co/H1XufFaFop — Sue Plunkett (@Plunkersrocks) January 22, 2022

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are already parents to three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. But a body language expert claimed the couple may actually be considering baby number four. Judi James claimed that Prince William's mannerism and "suppressed grin" as he looked at his besotted wife suggests he can also be persuaded into having another child. That is if Kate Middleton "did happen to put the pressure on gently."