From the gritty gyms of Crumlin to the sacred altars of the Vatican, the love story between Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin is anything but ordinary. It is a saga of extreme highs, including world titles and immense wealth, punctuated by crushing lows involving infidelity rumours and serious legal battles.

Through every high and low, Dee Devlin has been the one person who never left McGregor's corner—long before he was cashing pay-per-view checks. For more than 17 years, she has been the quiet force keeping 'The Notorious' grounded, evolving from the girlfriend in the passenger seat to a mother of four and key business partner.

From Dublin Nightclubs To Global Fame

Although they grew up in neighbouring towns—Devlin in Walkinstown and McGregor in Crumlin—their paths did not cross until a fateful night in 2008. Devlin was working at a Dublin nightclub when she officially met the future champion. At the time, McGregor had recently quit a plumbing apprenticeship to chase a precarious dream in Mixed Martial Arts.

'I knew her a bit beforehand, but I think the first time I spoke to her properly was when I saw her in a nightclub,' McGregor told VIP Magazine in 2015. 'I asked her to come over and we just started chatting. She seemed like a nice girl, and I like good girls.'

For Devlin, the connection was immediate, fuelled by McGregor's sense of humour. 'He's very funny,' she recalled. 'He always keeps me entertained and makes me laugh. He was already training when I met him, so I really admired his dedication to that, too.'

However, she did harbour one specific fear about his chosen career path. 'When I first met him, though, he didn't have cauliflower ears, and I remember thinking: "Oh God, what if he gets cauliflower ears, that would be terrible!" He has them now and I don't remember him without them,' she admitted.

Building A Family Amidst The Chaos

The couple's bond has been cemented by their growing family. They welcomed their first child, Conor Jack Jr, on 8 May 2017, at Coombe Maternity Hospital in Dublin. The arrival came at a pinnacle in McGregor's career.

'The birth of my son could not have came at a better time for me. I had won the second world title, I was a two-weight world champion. Exactly what I did, is what I set out to do,' McGregor stated.

Despite his bravado, McGregor confessed to anxiety about fatherhood. 'I'm crapping me jocks, I'm not going to lie. I don't even know what way to take it,' he said at a press conference before the birth. 'I don't even want to do the celebrity type s---. I hate all that. I don't want my family to be like that.'

Those fears vanished upon meeting his son. 'I'm very proud and very blessed everyday because the birth of my son has made me softer where I need to soften up,' he told RTE's The Late Late Show.

The family continued to grow with the arrival of daughter Croia in January 2019, followed by son Rian in May 2021, and son Mack in November 2023. The clan, minus baby Mack, made a rare public appearance at the London premiere of Road House, the action film starring McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal, in March 2024.

The Hidden Power Behind The Empire

Devlin is far more than just a ringside supporter; she is an integral part of Team McGregor. While she worked as a waitress and model in her youth, she pivoted to become a key member of the fighter's professional infrastructure once his career skyrocketed.

In a 2015 ESPN profile, she detailed the relentless support required to keep a champion at the top level. 'I definitely try to help him out all the time, even without realising it. Especially around a fight because it's such a tough time with his weight,' she explained. 'I cook, clean, pack his gym bag, all that kind of stuff.'

Beyond domestic support, Devlin works on McGregor's management and promotional teams. She also assists with the operations of his successful whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve.

A Proposal Worth Waiting For

After more than a decade together, McGregor finally popped the question on 9 August 2020, coinciding with Devlin's 33rd birthday. He announced the news on Instagram with a photo of a massive square engagement ring, captioned: "What a birthday, my future wife."

Devlin shared her own tribute, writing, 'Forever love, my fiancé ❤️✨.'

Initially, McGregor had grand plans for an Irish wedding. 'My wedding is going to be extravagant, that's for damn sure,' he told Extra in 2021. 'We are gonna have the best of the best of the best... it's going to be Ireland, I'm gonna get married in the Emerald Isle.' However, plans eventually shifted toward a more secretive international ceremony.

Standing By Him Through Legal Battles

Devlin's loyalty was put to the test publicly during a high-profile civil case in 2024. Nikita Hand sued McGregor, accusing him of sexual assault in December 2018. In November 2024, a jury found McGregor liable and ordered him to pay damages totalling nearly £208,000 ($260,000).

Throughout the trial, Devlin was seen supporting her fiancé at the courthouse. Following the verdict, McGregor issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter) apologising directly to her.

'I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches... I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That's all on me,' he wrote in the now-deleted post. McGregor lost his appeal in July 2025.

Viral Photos And A Secret Wedding

Just when things seemed to be calming down, July 2025 brought a fresh headache for the couple. Photos emerged of McGregor kissing an unidentified woman on a beach in Florida, and while the internet speculated wildly, neither he nor Devlin said a word. They ignored it.

Then came the pivot. On 12 December 2025, TMZ revealed that they had finally walked down the aisle. It was not the massive Irish party McGregor had promised years ago. Instead, they chose the Church of Santo Stefano degli Abissini in the Vatican for the ceremony. It was a surprisingly private end to a very loud year.