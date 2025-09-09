A sudden partial closure and evacuation at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 4 sparked confusion and concern on Monday evening, as emergency services responded to what was initially feared to be a hazardous materials incident. The terminal has since reopened but investigations are still underway for the exact cause.

A number of individuals reported symptoms and received prompt medical attention from paramedics at the scene.

Heathrow Airport Terminal 4 Was Shut Following Chemical Scare

The incident began unfolding on Monday evening when the London Fire Brigade confirmed that it was responding to a 'possible hazardous materials incident' at Heathrow Airport. 'Specialist crews have been deployed to carry out an assessment of the scene,' it further said.

Shortly after, Heathrow Airport announced that it had closed and evacuated Terminal 4 while emergency services responded to the incident. 'Please do not travel to Terminal 4, colleagues are supporting passengers on site,' the airport said in a statement. 'We will provide further information as soon as we can, all other terminals are operating as normal.'

Simultaneously, the National Rail also announced that its trains were 'unable to call at Heathrow Terminal 4 due to the emergency services dealing with an incident.'

Police Say No Hazardous Substance Found

According to The Guardian, the Metropolitan Police later announced that 'no trace of any adverse substance was found.' Around the same time, the London Fire Brigade confirmed that it was 'standing down its response to the incident.' The department also added, 'The exact cause remains under investigation at this time.'

Following this, Heathrow Airport issued a statement confirming that 'Terminal 4 is safe to reopen.' It added, 'We are very sorry for the disruption caused, the safety and security of our passengers and colleagues is our number one priority.'

The National Rail also issued an update, stating, 'Trains are now able to call at Heathrow Terminal 4 following the emergency services dealing with an incident.'

Some Passengers Treated for Breathing Issues

Initial reports indicated that around 20 people were affected by the incident. All received medical attention on site, and none were believed to have suffered any life-threatening conditions.

However, an update from the London Ambulance Service later confirmed that 21 individuals have been assessed, with one person taken to hospital. The rest were medically discharged at the scene.

While official details on the health symptoms remain limited, Aviation Source News reported that the affected individuals experienced 'minor symptoms, such as breathing difficulties or irritation.'

Flight Disruption Unclear as Investigation Continues

Since the reopening of Terminal 4, it is unclear which flights were affected by the incident. 'We encourage passengers to check with their airline for the latest information about their flight this evening and our colleagues will be on hand into the night to assist,' the airport also said. Meanwhile, as the investigation continues, authorities have not indicated whether any arrests will be made.

This latest incident comes just months after Heathrow was forced to shut down due to an electrical fire at a nearby substation that knocked out the airport's power, causing a major disruption to one of the world's busiest airports.