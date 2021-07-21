Henry Cavill has reportedly paid a visit to Marvel Studios in London amid rumours that he is bound to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Fans have been hoping for the actor to make the switch from DC to Marvel given his "Superman" future with the DC Universe remains up in the air. While the actor has yet to comment on his interest in joining the MCU, sources claimed that he did pay a visit to Disney offices in London a few weeks back.

It is unclear though, if the meeting was for a future project with the MCU. But a source close to Disney told Small Screen that Cavill met with people at Marvel Studios. He visited the offices "flanked by a number of people."

The 38-year-old "Man of Steel" star was reportedly there to "have a chat with some of Marvel's people" and that he was very keen on doing it "face-to-face." His visit also adhered to COVID-19 guidelines, in which everyone wore masks and followed social distancing.

Cavill is currently one of the busiest actors in Hollywood. Aside from his titular character in the Netflix series "The Witcher," he also has a number of upcoming projects on his plate. He is set to lead the "Highlander" reboot and star in Matthew Vaughn's spy thriller "Argylle." He is also set to reprise his role as Sherlock Holmes in "Enola Holmes 2" opposite Millie Bobby Brown ("Stranger Things") and Sam Claflin ("Me Before You").

This is not the only time that the actor has been linked with Marvel Studios. Three months back, there were rumours that he is in talks to play either the demigod Hercules or Captain Britain. If he ends up playing the Greek god, then he could make a cameo in Taika Waititi's "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Speculations that Cavill is joining the MCU come amid reports that his days as the Superman is officially over. DC is said to be recasting the character in a "Superman" reboot from writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and producer J.J. Abrams. He did not even reprise the character in Zack Snyder's "Justice League" uncut.