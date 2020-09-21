Dany Garcia, Henry Cavill's manager, took to social media over the weekend to tease the return of the actor as Superman following reports that he signed a new deal with Warner Bros.

She took to her Instagram Stories to post a fan art that showed the Man of Steel taking to the skies. Her post has since made the rounds online after Boss Logic shared the art and captioned it "Hope never left" along with the hashtag #superman and tagged the actor himself.

Henry Cavill's manager Dany Garcia posted this on her insta stories



PLEASE BE TRUE PLEASE BE TRUE pic.twitter.com/Db1fFAwZJi — Burhan Khalid (@RequiemNocturn) September 19, 2020

Interestingly, Jim Lee, publisher and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics, "liked" the image. His and Garcia's reactions to the fan art is a good hint that Cavill is indeed returning as Superman.

There were reports last week that "The Witcher" star has signed a deal to reprise the role in multiple films after he pitched a new story arc for the superhero. Warner Bros. praised his idea, so much so that the studio decided to sign him up for a total of five or six movies. There is no update yet whether these will be standalone films or cameo appearances in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

The last time Cavill donned the Superman cape and suit was for the 2017 "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." Since then, there have been rumours that he will reprise the character. Superman made a cameo at the end of "Shazam!" but the film did not reveal who portrayed the role.

It was a good tease for his possible appearance in the "Shazam!" sequel. Likewise, fans believe that Superman will appear in "Black Adam" opposite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Cavill never lost hope that he will one day return as the DC comic book superhero. He revealed in a previous interview that the cape is still with him. He said that there is still a lot of stories to tell so he is crossing his fingers for his return.

This is not the first time that Garcia teased at Cavill's return as Superman. In 2018, she tweeted her response to a report that Warner Bros. has parted ways with the actor. She told fans to "Be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet." She said the studio "has been and continues to be our partners as they evolve the DC Universe."