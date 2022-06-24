Details remain scarce over what transpired when Queen Elizabeth II finally met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet. But a source with knowledge of the encounter said the family had a lovely time.

It is believed that Her Majesty finally personally saw her great-grandchild at Windsor Castle after the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought their daughter to meet her namesake and they also brought Archie along, so everyone could reunite.

There were no photos taken from the moment. According to reports, palace aides rejected the couple's request to have their photographer document the first meeting out of concern that the pictures could end up on any U.S. TV network. They were told that it was a "private family meeting" so there was "no chance" they could have the Queen have a picture with Lilibet.

However, there are conflicting reports about the photos. A source with knowledge of the situation told the New York Post that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle never asked Queen Elizabeth II for any photo with Lilibet. They were mindful of the monarch's frail health and never brought the subject up. It is said that at the time, the 96-year-old was not feeling well.

Instead, what happened during the meeting was that the family "enjoyed a private and intimate visit with the Queen." The visit reportedly only lasted for 15 minutes because the monarch was preserving her strength for the remaining events of the Platinum Jubilee. She had to pull out of some of the events because of her mobility issues.

The short visit reportedly had nothing to do with the alleged rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royals. A royal source said that Queen Elizabeth II was happy to see Archie and Lilibet and she even gave them gifts.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle eventually shared a photo of Lilibet to mark her first birthday on June 4. The family celebrated her milestone with a picnic at Frogmore Cottage. Those invited were the children of Zara and Mike Tindall and Peter Phillips' daughters.