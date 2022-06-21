It is said that Queen Elizabeth II only spent a few minutes with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children Archie and Lilibet on June 2 because of health concerns. The brief meeting reportedly had nothing to do with the couple's alleged rift with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew to the U.K. to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. They also took the opportunity to finally introduce their daughter to her namesake and for their son to reunite with his great-grandmother.

It is understood that the couple brought their children to see Her Majesty at Windsor Castle after Trooping the Colour. Details about the monarch's first meeting with Lilibet are being kept under wraps. There is not even a single picture to document the moment because palace aides reportedly banned the couple's photographer at the meeting.

However, it is believed that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet, only spent 15 minutes with Queen Elizabeth II. Rumours circulated that it was because there is still tension among the families. But royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti clarified that it was because of Her Majesty's frail health.

"She was working very hard to maintain her strength," he told Us Weekly adding, "I think it's totally understandable that she was saving her energy as best she could for all the events that she wanted to be at if she possibly could."

Sacerdoti said it is understandable for Queen Elizabeth II to keep the meeting short given her age and health concerns. He continued, "We're talking about someone in their 90s and a baby. We saw that she did manage to appear several times in public, and that's great."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Lilibet's first birthday with a picnic at Frogmore Cottage. It is said they invited Prince William and Kate Middleton, but the couple was with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Cardiff, Wales for an official visit. A source claimed that seeing Lilibet and Archie also helped console Queen Elizabeth II after she missed several activities during the Platinum Jubilee. She reportedly "thinks they're adorable" and gave them both gifts.