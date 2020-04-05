Meghan Markle hasn't still met her mother Doria Ragland despite living close to where she stays in Los Angeles. This is because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex along with their baby son Archie Harrison are isolating themselves in a mansion within a gated community. The couple has not been able to visit her mother because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland is 63, and has to practise social distancing. "Meghan is absolutely heartbroken - after all, one of the main reasons she decided to live in LA was to be near her mum. Because of her age, Doria obviously has to be careful and Meghan and Harry are sticking rigidly to all formal guidelines when it comes to coronavirus. They've been WhatsApping and FaceTiming almost daily but obviously it's not the same," a source told the Sun on Sunday.

The source added that Meghan, 38, will now be using much of her free time to concentrate on her philanthropic work. She and Prince Harry, 35, stepped down as senior members of the British royal family last week. They are now in their transition period that will continue for a year.

There are reports that the couple is continuing their hunt for their permanent home in the celebrity favoured area of Malibu. Last month sources claimed the couple plan to rent a sprawling $20million mansion in the area.The said property consisting of eight-bedroom, 10-bathroom, costs a whopping $15,950 a night. However, according to Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan are keen to sample Malibu before buying a property.

Meanwhile, Paul Burrell, former butler of Princess Diana claimed that the royal wanted to move to Malibu to escape scrutiny by the British media before she died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Harry and Meghan's move to the US was reportedly prompted bythe latter's plans to return to acting. However, an industry source told Daily Mail that the duchess is only interested to work with A-list directors. It is being also said that Harry has instructed their agent that they wouldn't take any jobs that mocked the queen or the royal family.