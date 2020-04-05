Queen Elizabeth II will address the nation and Commonwealth at 8pm on Sunday. The speech will be broadcast on both television and radio as well as the Royal Family's social media handles.

The monarch is likely to speak of her admiration for UK's resilience and communities, the NHS and key workers, and draw on the country's history to inspire Britons to persevere in the face of unprecedented lockdown conditions. Queen Elizabeth II will call on the nation to display "self-discipline, quiet resolve and fellow feeling" as the coronavirus crisis continues.

The 93-year-old head of the state will also laud the efforts of health workers and all those who have been helping in the fight against COVID-19. In the "deeply personal" address she will thank those working on the front line, including those carrying out essential roles.

According to Hello, the 4 minute 30 second broadcast, the monarch will also empathise with the pain already felt by many families. She will also thank people for staying at home to protect the vulnerable.

"The broadcast is a deeply personal message from Her Majesty reflecting her experience in other difficult times," a royal source said.

The queen's address was recorded at Windsor Castle last week. A cameraman wearing protective equipment following specific advice from the Medical Household recorded the speech. In order to maintain proper distance, a room was chosen. Other technical staff assisted the cameraman from another room connected by speakers.

The queen and her husband Prince Philip are self-isolating at the Castle in the west of London with limited number of staff.

Apart from her customary Christmas message, the queen has addressed the nation during times of crisis. The monarch addressed the nation during the first Gulf War in 1991, following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997 and after the death of Queen Mother in 2002. She also recorded a televised message to mark her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.