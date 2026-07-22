Millions of UK workers could soon find out whether their workplace pension is underperforming under government plans to introduce public league tables ranking retirement schemes by investment performance, costs and charges, and customer service.

Ministers say the reforms, described as the biggest overhaul of workplace pensions in a generation, are designed to tackle a performance gap that can leave savers around £5,000 worse off over five years. Poor-performing pension schemes will be expected to improve or leave the market, giving workers greater confidence that their retirement savings are working as hard as they are.

The changes form part of a wider effort to increase transparency across workplace pensions and make it easier for people to compare the quality of the schemes they are automatically enrolled into.

How the New Pension League Tables Will Work

Under the government's new Value for Money framework, workplace pension schemes will receive colour-coded ratings based on three key measures: investment performance, costs and charges, and the quality of customer service provided to members.

Rather than focusing solely on fees, the framework aims to show whether pension schemes are delivering strong long-term value for savers.

Schemes providing the best value are expected to receive green ratings, while those consistently falling short could receive red ratings and be required to improve their performance or wind down altogether.

Where providers fail to address persistent shortcomings, regulators will have powers to issue compliance notices, impose financial penalties or, in the most serious cases, begin winding up poorly performing schemes.

When the Changes Will Take Effect

The reforms will be introduced gradually over the next several years.

From 2028, larger workplace pension schemes, including master trusts and major employer schemes open to new members, will begin publishing their Value for Money assessments.

The framework will then expand to cover all workplace pension schemes from 2029, allowing millions more savers to compare how their retirement provider performs against competitors.

Further reforms are expected in 2030, when smaller workplace pension schemes will be encouraged to merge into larger providers in an effort to improve efficiency and investment opportunities while maintaining members' existing pension protections.

What Else Is Changing for Pension Savers

Alongside the planned league tables, the government is encouraging workers to take a more active role in managing their retirement savings. Guidance from MoneyHelper explains how pension schemes are protected and where savers can find trustworthy information about their retirement plans.

The government also confirmed several other reforms aimed at simplifying retirement planning. A new Pensions Dashboard, expected to launch through MoneyHelper next year before expanding to other providers, will allow people to view their State Pension and private pension savings together in one place.

From 2029, pension providers will also be expected to offer a default retirement income option designed to help savers make decisions after they stop working. The default option could combine annuities, income drawdown, or other retirement products, although people will still be free to choose alternative arrangements or transfer their pensions elsewhere.

Why the Reforms Matter

Pensions Minister Torsten Bell said the changes are intended to narrow the gap between workplace pension outcomes in the private and public sectors, while giving savers clearer information about whether they are receiving value for money.

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'Our task is to level up the quality of the pensions private sector workers receive towards those in the public sector,' Bell said.

'We can't have people working hard to earn the money they save towards retirement, only to have those funds sitting in schemes that aren't working just as hard on their behalf.'

Although the first league tables will not appear until 2028, the reforms are expected to give millions of workers a clearer picture of how their pension performs and whether it is helping maximise their retirement savings over the long term.