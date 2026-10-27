Jay-Z will headline the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show, raising an unusual question about how the rapper secured one of music's biggest stages when his own company helps choose the performers.

The NFL confirmed the booking on Monday, 26 October, ahead of Super Bowl LXI on 14 February 2027 in Inglewood, California. However, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has revealed that he personally wanted Jay-Z to perform long before the announcement.

Goodell Reveals His Longstanding Request

Jay-Z's entertainment company, Roc Nation, has produced the Super Bowl halftime show since entering a partnership with the NFL in 2019. The rapper also plays a key role in selecting the annual headliner, making his appointment different from those of previous performers.

However, Goodell's statement suggests the possibility of Jay-Z performing was discussed from the beginning of their partnership. 'When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that Jay-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him,' Goodell said.

The commissioner also praised Jay-Z's influence on the event, highlighting his contribution to the halftime show's development.

Goodell's remarks provide an explanation for the booking, although they do not establish precisely how the final selection decision was made.

From Choosing Performers to Becoming the Headliner

Since 2019, Roc Nation has helped shape the Super Bowl's musical entertainment, bringing internationally recognised performers to the championship game.

Its involvement has placed Jay-Z in an influential position behind the scenes, where decisions about performers attract significant public attention.

The announcement now puts the 56-year-old musician on the opposite side of that arrangement. Rather than overseeing another artist's appearance, he will become the centrepiece of the production his company helps organise.

The unusual overlap between his executive responsibilities and his upcoming performance has prompted the question of whether he effectively selected himself.

Nevertheless, Goodell's account makes clear that the NFL commissioner had encouraged the possibility for years.

There is no established evidence that Jay-Z improperly secured the position or bypassed an official selection process.

A Valentine's Day Super Bowl Performance

Super Bowl LXI will take place at SoFi Stadium on Valentine's Day, with the halftime show reaching audiences through ABC, ESPN and streaming platforms.

The performance will add another milestone to Jay-Z's career, which includes hits such as '99 Problems', 'Hard Knock Life' and 'Empire State of Mind'.

His wife, Beyoncé, has previously appeared on the Super Bowl halftime stage, placing the couple among the entertainment industry's most recognisable names associated with the event.

Jay-Z will follow Bad Bunny, who headlined the previous Super Bowl halftime show. The annual performance regularly attracts television audiences exceeding 100 million in the United States, offering artists exceptional international exposure.

Who Really Made the Decision?

The NFL's announcement establishes Jay-Z as the 2027 headliner, but it does not publicly detail every stage of the selection process.

Goodell's disclosure also establishes that the league's commissioner had made a longstanding request for him to perform. For Jay-Z, the performance represents a transition from helping select the performers to stepping into the stage himself.

The precise arrangements for his own booking remain undisclosed, but Goodell has made one point clear: he wanted Jay-Z on that stage from the beginning.