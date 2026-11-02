Tiger Woods reportedly wants to turn his relationship with Vanessa Trump into something more, but baggage from his previous marriage is giving him pause.

The golf champion is said to adore Vanessa, but an insider claims that his messy divorce from Elin Nordegren left him with fears about marrying again.

Amid their growing commitment, Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have reportedly been discussing their future after going through a tough time together.

Tiger Wood's Divorce From Elin Nordegren Left Him Anxious About Plans to Marry Vanessa Trump, Source Claims

Woods is said to be struggling to move forward with marriage because of the emotional baggage he carries from his relationship with Nordegren.

According to a source cited by Globe Magazine, the golfer loves Vanessa but remains conscious of how badly his first marriage ended.

'Tiger adores Vanessa,' said the insider. 'But he's also got a lot of baggage from his first marriage.'

Woods and Nordegren had been married for nearly six years until their marriage collapsed following revelations about his infidelity.

The scandal became one of the most notorious celebrity controversies of 2009, with reports emerging that the golfer had been involved with multiple women. Nordegren was reportedly awarded close to $100 million (£74.6 million) in their divorce settlement.

The Globe source described the separation as difficult for Woods, suggesting the experience continues to influence the way he approaches relationships.

'His breakup from Elin was horrible,' admitted the insider. 'Tiger has so many regrets, and when you get right down to it, that's really what's holding him back from proposing to Vanessa. He's afraid he's going to fail again.'

The Golfer's Infidelity Scandal Ended His First Marriage

Woods' reported reservations about marrying again come years after the highly publicised scandal that destroyed his marriage to Nordegren.

According to Us Weekly, the couple married in 2004 and welcomed two children, daughter Sam and son Charlie.

Their relationship appeared stable until November 2009, when reports of Woods' affairs became public following a report involving nightclub hostess Rachel Uchitel.

As further allegations emerged, Woods eventually publicly acknowledged his infidelity and apologised. The controversy damaged his reputation, affected his professional career and resulted in the loss of several endorsement partnerships.

Following the scandal, Woods' marriage became unsustainable, prompting the golfer and Nordegren to finalise their divorce in August 2010.

In a joint statement at the time, they expressed sadness over the separation and emphasised that their children's well-being would remain their priority.

The financial settlement was widely reported to be about $100 million (£74.6 million), making the scandal one of the most widely publicised divorces of the time.

Woods later acknowledged his mistakes when discussing the split in 2015. He said that he had recently spoken with his children about why their parents no longer lived together, taking responsibility for the failed marriage.

Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods Supported Each Other Through a Challenging Year

Woods' reported hesitation about marriage comes during a challenging period for both him and Vanessa.

In March 2026, Woods was involved in a single-car crash in Florida and was subsequently charged with driving under the influence. He later entered no-contest pleas to reduced charges and received a five-year suspension of his driver's licence.

Vanessa stood by him during the legal proceedings, attending his September court appearance. Her support reportedly became an important part of their relationship as she supported him through the consequences of the incident.

The couple faced a separate personal challenge earlier in May when Vanessa revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

After months of treatment, she announced on 23 October that she was cancer-free. The news marked a positive development following a difficult period for her and her family.

According to a source cited by People Magazine, Woods and Vanessa relied on each other through their respective personal struggles, allowing their relationship to become stronger.

Woods was said to have paused his treatment in Switzerland to support Vanessa during her cancer battle, with her helping him through his legal battles.

Although Woods was hesitant about proposing, the Globe insider did not rule out marriage as a possibility.

The source suggested that Vanessa had previously wanted an engagement, but the support Woods demonstrated through her cancer treatment alleviated her worries about his commitment.

'They are very much partners,' the insider said, adding that there was a time when she was pushing him for a ring, but his presence throughout her health battle had shown her what she needed to know about the relationship.

'Tiger hasn't said it will never happen,' the insider claimed. 'He's definitely not in any hurry, though.'