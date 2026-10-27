JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have sparked fresh speculation about their future together after revealing a series of romantic details, including an uncanny coincidence involving Siwa's dream engagement ring. However, despite growing wedding rumours, the couple have not confirmed that they are engaged or secretly married.

In fact, in a new Instagram and TikTok post, Siwa, wearing white, seems to be hinting that they have taken their relationship to the next level, with some even asking if they are engaged or perhaps have wed secretly. Siwa's short, lace dress led some fans to compare it to bridal wear.

The singer and her boyfriend recently opened up about their relationship during interviews in Los Angeles, offering fans a glimpse into their conversations about marriage and their plans for the future. Their latest revelations have reignited online interest in whether wedding bells could be on the horizon.

Same Dream Ring

One detail that caught fans' attention was Siwa's revelation that she and Hughes independently chose the same photograph of her ideal engagement ring. Speaking to PEOPLE at the Industry Dance Awards on 21 October, Siwa explained that she had previously imagined Hughes asking her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, for advice if he ever decided to propose. She had also told her mother that she wanted Hughes to design the ring himself.

However, the couple later discussed what Siwa's dream ring might look like during dinner. After searching online for a design she liked, they decided to reveal their choices at the same time. To their surprise, both had selected the same photograph, featuring a blue, emerald-shaped design.

Siwa described the coincidence as having incredibly slim odds, although she made clear that the conversation was about a possible future proposal rather than an engagement announcement. The story has nevertheless fuelled speculation among fans, particularly because the couple have previously spoken openly about marriage and having children together.

Siwa Admits She Secretly Tries on Hughes's Ring

Further fuelling the rumours, Siwa recently revealed that she sometimes wears a ring Hughes gave her on her wedding finger. During an interview with E! News at the Dancers Against Cancer Gala of the Stars on 22 October, the singer explained that Hughes had gifted her the jewellery for Christmas the previous year.

She said she wears it every day and sometimes moves it to her left hand to see how it feels there. According to Siwa, she occasionally forgets to move it back, joking that she worries somebody might photograph it and start speculating.

Hughes admitted he had not known about her habit before the interview, but appeared amused by the revelation. When asked about their wedding plans, he said marriage was something he could see happening one day, while emphasising that they were taking things one step at a time. Siwa also described their current relationship as a very happy phase of their lives.

JoJo Siwa on 'Lavender Relationship' Claims

The renewed attention comes months after Siwa pushed back against online claims that her relationship with Hughes was a so-called 'lavender relationship'. The term generally describes a relationship maintained to conceal one or both partners' sexual identities. Speculation emerged partly because Siwa had previously identified as a lesbian before publicly describing herself as queer.

During a June 2026 interview on E!'s Hot Goss, Siwa rejected the suggestion that her romance with Hughes was not genuine. She explained that dating a man had attracted scrutiny she had not experienced in the same way when dating women. She also stressed that she remained open about her identity and criticised people who assumed they could determine whether her relationship was real.

Siwa described Hughes as the one man she had developed romantic feelings for, rather than suggesting that her attraction to men had broadly changed.

Are Wedding Bells Really on the Horizon?

Siwa and Hughes first met while competing on Celebrity Big Brother UK in April 2025. Their friendship developed into a romance, which Siwa publicly confirmed in June that year.

Since then, they have regularly expressed affection for one another and discussed the possibility of building a future together. Their matching engagement-ring preferences and Siwa's habit of trying on her boyfriend's gift have understandably prompted questions about whether a proposal could happen soon.

For now, however, neither has announced an engagement or wedding. Their comments suggest that marriage is a possibility they have discussed, but the couple have also indicated that they are not rushing into the next stage of their relationship.