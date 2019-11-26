"Death Stranding" continues to delight, confuse, frustrate and entertain gamers since it launched for the PS4 a few weeks ago. Now, it looks like the gaming industry is already interested in what Kojima Productions is up to next.

In the meantime, there are fans of Hideo Kojima who are still fixated about his work on the unfinished "Silent Hills" for Konami. It appears that the award-winning game director is having similar thoughts as well. Reports claim that he seems to have renewed interest in the horror genre.

Those who have played his latest title should know that it is more than just an open-world action game. The gameplay purposely included some creepy elements, which some players apparently love, but there might be more on the way. A report from Digital Trends recalls an interview with Kojima, wherein there was a hint about his next endeavour. "I want to do a horror game one day, yes of course," he said. Sources are taking this as a clue that he is seriously considering the genre.

He also offered an explanation of how video games are different from movies. Viewers can always close their eyes when a scene is leading up to a big jump scare. On the other hand, gamers have no choice but to look at the screen and guide their characters forward to progress into the story. In addition to his thoughts during the interview, Kojima recently posted a message on social media further teasing the theme of his future project.

As to make the scariest horror game, Iâ€™ll watch the scary movies in order to awaken my horror soul. THE EYE is the Thai horror movie I rent when making PT but was too scary to finish watching. The package is scary so I rented the disc only. Will I be able to finish watching? pic.twitter.com/BVwPruUAvt — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) November 22, 2019

The game director even went as far as to highlight the Thai horror movie "The Eye" as potential source material. He noted that it was too scary for him to finish the film, but he will persevere. Additionally, "P.T." was likewise referenced in his message, which was the teaser demo for the cancelled "Silent Hills" detailed above.

Kojima is known for adding cryptic Easter eggs and messages in his games. Perhaps all this talk about the horror genre and the post about his cancelled game are all part of his elaborate plan. "Death Stranding" already treads the line in some of its more terrifying scenes, but it is still too early to tell if the game studio will proceed with the idea.