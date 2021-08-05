Meghan Markle marked her 40th birthday on Wednesday with a challenge about mentoring, which had A-list people and celebrities taking part.

The Duchess of Sussex released a video on the Archwell Foundation website to announce 40x40, "a global effort encouraging people around the world to commit 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work." With promotional help from actress Melissa McCarthy, the royal shared that for her birthday she has "asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to help kickoff a global effort by contributing 40 MINUTES OF MENTORSHIP to support women re-entering the workforce."

"With this time, I hope they each help someone advance a professional life on her own terms, and, I hope that they inspire countless others to give 40 minutes of their time as well," she added.

Meghan Markle believes that "mentorship is one way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength." It can "take on many forms, but ultimately works to motivate, inspire, and support a mentee; helping her with the confidence and practical tools she needs to achieve a professional goal."

Meghan Markle has teamed up with Melissa McCarthy to promote a special initiative on her 40th birthday. #MeghanMarkle40 pic.twitter.com/tbPqmJlJqM — HARRY AND MEGHAN (@HMSussexSquad) August 4, 2021

In response, Prince Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie shared the initiative on her Instagram Story. She also greeted the Duchess of Sussex on her 40th birthday.

Family support from Princess Eugenie, who took to Instagram to wish happy birthday to "dear Meghan" and pledge mentoring time to help the duchess's Archewell initiative helping women reentering the workforce. #40x40 pic.twitter.com/QtA8y5ZljL

Celebrities also took part in the cause including "American Horror Story" star Sarah Paulson, Gabrielle Union, singer Ciara, Priyanka Chopra, and Sofia Carson. Other A-list names also joined in the initiative including Hilary Clinton, Adele, Stella McCartney, Amanda Gorman, and more. Fans of the royal also took note of the names of the rest of the participants.

While the British press were busy writing about dogs, a throw, etc other sane ppl in the world are committing to make our world a better place by mentoring women worldwide! How embarrassing #40x40 #MeghanMarkle#MeghanMarkle40 #Meghans40celebration #Meghanat40 #MeghanMarkle40X40 pic.twitter.com/XfPJ73SwAA — Sᴜssᴇx Sǫᴜᴀᴅ Pᴏᴅᴄᴀsᴛ (@sussexsquadpod1) August 4, 2021

Amazing!! Meghan Markle might never have had the support of the Royal Family institution but she has a whole lot of support from a whole lot of amazing and high profile people and institutions that do wonderful and powerful things. Making a POSITIVE difference. #MeghanMarkle40 https://t.co/xbIAbJWDsU — Glow (@SussexRoyalGlow) August 5, 2021

Meanwhile, other members of the British Royal Family also shared their birthday greetings for Meghan Markle. Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Queen Elizabeth II, each shared photos of the birthday girl along with their greetings on their respective Twitter pages.

Meghan Markle ended her 40th birthday video announcement by blowing her birthday cake. The clip also included some bloopers and a cameo of Prince Harry juggling balls by the window.