"Hogwarts Legacy" is expected to be one of the biggest game releases this year. For Harry Potter fans, the upcoming action role-playing title developed by Avalanche Software isn't just a game but a ticket to finally experiencing their childhood dream of studying magic as a student of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Given that Harry Potter is one of the biggest media franchises with a huge fanbase scattered across the globe, "Hogwarts Legacy" might just have what it takes to top all its competitors. Early pre-sales across multiple platforms are already hinting that sales are going to be enormous when it releases next month despite what reviews might be saying.

"Hogwarts Legacy" already started inching higher on sales charts as early as a month ago. This is where things currently stand just a week before the "Hogwarts Legacy" release date for the PS5, Windows, and Xbox X/S on February 10, 2023.

"Hogwarts Legacy" is now the top-earning game on Steam, according to Forbes. Despite not being released year, the upcoming title's pre-order earnings are already higher than CSGO's microtransactions and the "Dead Space" remake, which is already released.

"Hogwarts Legacy" is also the best-selling game on the Epic Games Store. The upcoming title registered higher sales compared to "Dead Space" and "Borderlands 3."

The Deluxe and Regular editions of "Hogwarts Legacy" and the top two best-selling games for the PS5 console on Amazon. Similarly, the two Deluxe editions and the Regular edition are the top three best-selling games for the Xbox Series X console on Amazon.

Reviews for "Hogwarts Legacy" are expected to drop by Monday, February 6. Even if critics come up with terrible reviews for the game, pre-sales at this point are already so massive that bad reviews won't likely affect the game's momentum and it will continue to rake in colossal sales in the future.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has stirred some controversy lately, and some fans argue that buying the game is the same as expressing support for the anti-trans views of the author. "What's clear already, however, is that this debate will have no meaningful impact on sales one way or the other, and many buyers are likely unaware of its existence at all," Forbes noted.

"Hogwarts Legacy" will release for PS5, Windows, and Xbox X/S on. The game will arrive on April 4, 2023, on the PS4 and Xbox One consoles, and on July 25, 2023, for the Nintendo Switch.