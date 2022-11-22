"Hogwarts Legacy" is one of the most anticipated new games of 2023, especially among Harry Potter fans. The upcoming open-world RPG will let players finally fulfill their wishes and live a life at the renowned school of witchcraft and wizardry.

The "Hogwarts Legacy" will be set years before the events portrayed in books and films. Players will enroll as late-admission fifth-year students of Hogwarts and will be allowed to choose their own house instead of going through the Sorting Hat, according to GamesRadar.

'Hogwarts Legacy' release date and platforms

The "Hogwarts Legacy" release date is set for February 10, 2023. The game will be released for multiple platforms such as PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

It is also anticipated that the game will be later released for the Nintendo Switch. However, developer Avalanche Software has not yet announced a launch date for the console.

'Hogwarts Legacy' story details

Set around a hundred years before the events in the Harry Potter books, the "Hogwarts Legacy" narrative will transport players to the wizarding world around the 1800s. The player's character holds the key to an "ancient secret" that is endangering the world of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Hogwarts Legacy's original story will allow us to experience life as a fifth-year student at Hogwarts.

While the player is technically a fifth-year student of Hogwarts who was granted late admittance, it will fall upon his shoulders to try to save the world from this threat. Thus, he will "embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world," visiting familiar locations and meeting a brand new cast of characters in the process.

'Hogwarts Legacy' character creation

"Hogwarts Legacy" allows players to customize the appearance and style of their Witch or Wizard characters. Starting with a default character, players can then fine-tune the character's facial shape, hairstyle, complexion, and eye color. All the choices are distributed across a number of presets; there are no little slider details here. Regardless of how they look, players can choose their character's voice and whether they reside in the Wizard or Witch dormitory.

'Hogwarts Legacy' system requirements

The game's minimum requirements include a Windows 10 operating system, an Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 for the processor, 8 GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD RX Vega 56 for graphics, DirectX: Version 12, and 85 GB available space for storage.