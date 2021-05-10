Holly Willoughby shared a photo of herself relaxing in a bubble bath on Sunday morning on social media, not knowing that the metal taps in the tub showed her reflection.

The ITV presenter rarely shares photos from inside the five-bedroom London mansion she shares with her husband Daniel Baldwin and their three kids. The couple is parents to 11-year-old Harry, Belle, 10, and Chester, six. But what was originally an innocent bathtub snap turned out to be so much more when eagle-eyed fans pointed out it could be potentially risqué.

The 40-year-old "This Morning" host shared the picture with her 7 million Instagram followers. She posted a snap of the bubbles that had formed into the shape of a heart near the taps along with the caption, "I think my bath (heart emoji) me..."

Her fans quickly commented with one expressing "bath envy" while another noted that it was a "beautiful start to the day."

"Looks totally relaxing for a Sunday," another wrote.

However, there were also those who warned her to be wary of the shiny taps possibly showing her reflection. One fan commented "reflection on the tap" and another wrote along with a laughing emoji "Careful of the tap reflection."

"Bet she doesn't now [sic]," one fan noted while another jokingly added, "I wish my taps were that sparkling."

Zooming in, you can slightly make out a shape that showed Willoughby leaning forward to take a photo of the bubbles. Luckily, the reflection is blurry so it does not show if she is naked or not. But this did not stop others from zooming in even closer to get a better look.

"Already comments people saying they are zooming in on the reflection," one fan wrote, as another admitted, "I've already double zoomed!"

The interest in her reflection may have prompted Willoughby to delete the photo since it is no longer on her Instagram feed. Earlier this week, the "Reflections" author documented herself getting the COVID-19 vaccine with a photo. She called the process "straightforward and seamless" and admitted that she "felt super emotional" when she had the jab.