A royal expert claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely going to get shunned by some of Hollywood's A-listers after the release of their Netflix series "Harry & Meghan."

"ToDiFor Daily" founder Kinsey Schofield claimed that the couple risk getting alienated by celebrities and other "Hollywood elite" friends who value their privacy. She cited the likes of former first lady Michelle Obama and singer Beyoncé.

The royal commentator said the couple reading texts aloud from friends and family on their series will likely put celebrities off from contacting them. In the final episode of the six-part docuseries, Meghan Markle casually said that Beyoncé texted her, to which Prince Harry replied with a cheeky gasp.

She then read aloud what the pop superstar sent saying, "She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed."

Responding to this scene, Schofield noted as quoted by the Daily Star, "Obviously the series is crafted to sway an American audience - which it could. Not all Americans will be privy to their dishonesty and the history."

Read more Meghan Markle shares similarity with Beyoncé, says astrologer

She thinks that "a product like this will make the Hollywood elite continue to distance themselves." She added, "Beyoncé doesn't want you reading out private text messages on your reality show. Beyoncé, the Obamas, they value their privacy."

"Harry & Meghan" also featured the text exchange between Meghan Markle and her estranged dad Thomas Markle Sr. days before the royal wedding in May 2018. An episode also showed Prince Harry showing his wife the message he received from Prince William after they did the Oprah Winfrey interview in March 2021.

It is unclear what the Prince of Wales texted but it is clear from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's reaction that it was something unpleasant. The 38-year-old looked visibly upset when he said, "I wish I knew what to do." Meghan Markle had to comfort him as she suggested that they take a breather first before they decide what steps to take next.