"Homeland" season 8 continues to move forward with its fast-moving storyline wherein Saul Berenson struggles to negotiate peace with the Taliban in Afghanistan with his old colleague Carrie Mathison. However, things continue to get out of control due to power play and sensitive political situation in the country. Want to know what's happening next? Here is what we know so far about the next chapter of the series, episode 10.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Homeland" season 8 episode 10. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

The last-aired episode "In Full Flight" featured some big reveals particularly about the contents of the flight recorder. During her quest, Carrie discovered that a mechanical error caused the crash and not the Taliban. Meanwhile, Pakistan prepares for the war against the US with nuclear weapons contrary to what President Hayes expected.

As for Tasneem, she realises that things are out of control and there is no way to stop Jalal. The final moments between Carrie and Yevgeny remain the highlight of the show when Yevgeny reveals his true intentions as a Russian spy. He cuts short their joint venture by drugging Carrie and stealing he black box.

When the show returns next week, "Homeland" season 8 picks up with episode 10 which carries the title "Designated Driver." Even though the network remains stingy in giving out the details for the next chapter, looking at where things are going, it is certain that the next hour is a big one. Fans can expect unexpected developments as Yevgeny's truth is revealed.

With only three episodes left, fans can expect to see Carrie move forward full throttle as she deals with Yevgeny's betrayal and struggles to prove that her allegiances lie with her own country.

"No one admits to anything," reads the synopsis for "Homeland" season 8 episode 10 on Spoiler TV. Since details remain scarce, there is a lot to take away from the promo.

The network shares a glimpse of the events of the upcoming episode through a recently released promo. By the look of the trailer, it seems President Hayes is taken by surprise when he finds out that Pakistan is surely moving forward with their plan to respond to the USA's aggression. Carrie might find herself in a tricky situation that may ask her to betray Saul, but she refuses to do so. And Saul is surprised to know that the black box might already be in the hands of the authorities.

"Homeland" Season 8 Episode 10 on Sunday, April 12 on Showtime.