"Honey Boy" director Alma Har'el shared her support for FKA twigs and other victims of domestic violence following the singer's allegations of domestic abuse against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf.

The Israeli-American filmmaker said she has "deep respect for FKA Twigs' courage and resilience." She admitted that she was left "heartbroken" after she read what the singer endured during her relationship with the actor.

"I stand with her in solidarity. I'm sending my love to her... [and] all victims of domestic violence, and everyone who is trying to stop cycles of abuse," Har'el said in a statement sent exclusively to Variety.

"As a filmmaker and an artist, I am drawn to stories that help us develop empathy for the messy parts of the human condition. Like many of Shia's collaborators and fans who battled substance abuse, suffered childhood trauma, and face mental illness, I am painfully aware of my past investment in his recovery," she continued, adding that LaBeouf's journey to recovery from substance abuse does not excuse his alleged behaviour of domestic violence.

"I want to send a clear message today that none of the above should excuse, minimise, or rationalise domestic violence. I'm grateful that survivors of childhood trauma have seen some aspects of themselves in 'Honey Boy' and might feel less alone in their pain. I hope that they don't take these events as a discouraging moment in their own recovery," Har'el added.

The 44-year-old "Love True" director said she supports and encourages victims of domestic violence "to speak up and seek help so they can create a path to safety and the healthy relationship they deserve." She said she will be donating in FKA Twigs and Karolyn Pho's (LaBeouf's former girlfriend) names to "FreeFrom," the "National Domestic Violence Hotline," and "Sistah Space."

In her lawsuit against LaBeouf filed last week at the Los Angeles Superior Court, FKA Twigs said the "Transformers" star is "dangerous" and that he "hurts women." She alleged that he "uses them, abuses them, both physically and mentally." She accused him of verbal abuse and physical attacks including strangulation. He allegedly slammed her against a car and locked her in a room to prevent her from escaping. He also gave her an STD.

LaBeouf said "not all the allegations are true" but admitted to being abusive in nature especially to those closest to him. He said "there is nothing else he can say" about FKA Twigs' allegations but expressed his shame and said sorry to those whom he hurt.