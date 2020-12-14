Sia has come out in support of fellow singer FKA Twigs after she filed a sexual assault lawsuit against ex-partner Shia LeBeouf.

The Grammy-winner took to her Twitter account on Friday, December 11, to allege that she too was "conned" into an "adulterous relationship" with Shia LeBeouf. This is the first time that the musician has opened up about being in a relationship with LeBeouf, whom she has worked with in the past.

"I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single," the notoriously private singer tweeted.

"I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away," she added.

The "Cheap Thrills" hitmaker tweeted support for FKA Twigs who recently accused LeBeouf of physical and emotional abuse during their year-long relationship. "Also I love you @FKAtwigs. This is very courageous and I'm very proud of you," she tweeted.

Twigs responded to Sia's comments writing: "love you back @Sia. You're an inspiration and thank you everyone for your love and solidarity."

LeBeouf, who starred in Sia's controversial music video "Elastic Heart" with child performer Maddie Ziegler in 2015, has yet to respond to her allegations. The controversial video was shot when LeBeouf was in a relationship with Mia Goth, while Sia was married to documentary filmmaker Erik Anders Lang, whom she divorced a year later.

In the case filed at a Los Angeles Superior Court, Twigs has alleged that the 34-year-old actor gave her a sexually transmitted disease as well. The lawsuit filed by the 32-year-old, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, mainly focuses on an incident involving her as a passenger in a car that Shia recklessly drove.

The "Transformers" actor has responded to Twigs' allegations with an apology, saying: "I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way."