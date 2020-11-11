The "travel bubble" agreed between Hong Kong and Singapore will be opened on November 22, their governments said Wednesday, in a rare piece of good news for the pandemic-battered tourism industry.

A quota of 200 residents from each city will be able to travel on one daily flight to the other, Hong Kong's commerce minister Edward Yau told a press conference.

Only those who have been in Hong Kong or Singapore for two weeks and tested negative for Covid-19 will be allowed to board, he added.

The corridor offers a glimpse into how places with less severe outbreaks might be able to safely restart some travel.

Passengers arriving in Hong Kong will have to test negative again at the airport to avoid quarantine, while those arriving in Singapore will have to download a contact-tracing app.

The daily flights will be operated by Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific.

Shares in Cathay rose almost one percent in Hong Kong and Singapore Airlines was flat, with both outperforming their respective markets.

The "travel bubble" agreed between Hong Kong and Singapore will be opened on November 22, their governments said Wednesday, in a rare piece of good news for the pandemic-battered tourism industry.

A quota of 200 residents from each city will be able to travel on one daily flight to the other, Hong Kong's commerce minister Edward Yau told a press conference.

Only those who have been in Hong Kong or Singapore for two weeks and tested negative for Covid-19 will be allowed to board, he added.

The corridor offers a glimpse into how places with less severe outbreaks might be able to safely restart some travel.

Passengers arriving in Hong Kong will have to test negative again at the airport to avoid quarantine, while those arriving in Singapore will have to download a contact-tracing app.

The daily flights will be operated by Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific.

Shares in Cathay rose almost one percent in Hong Kong and Singapore Airlines was flat, with both outperforming their respective markets.