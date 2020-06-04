These days, smartphones are powerful tools that are capable of a wide range of functions beyond telecommunication. In fact, these devices have become all-in-one entertainment platforms. A new segment that has been growing in popularity over the years is mobile gaming. Thus, manufacturers are now developing models that can run even the most resource-intensive games available. One such gadget is the Honor Play 4 Pro, which boasts powerful specifications and comes with a built-in infrared temperature sensor.

With the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, it is essential that people know how to spot common symptoms associated with the disease. Elevated temperature from a fever is one indicator of a possible COVID-19 infection. Health experts warn against unnecessary physical contact, which is why medical personnel use infrared thermometers for now. Perhaps Honor grasps the situation and developed its latest mobile phone to be a versatile gadget.

First of all, the Honor Play 4 Pro is a mid-range handset that flaunts a stylish design. Being a subsidiary of Huawei, it is included in the U.S. trade ban that prevents it from using Google Mobile Services. Nevertheless, users who are familiar with the nuances of Android can always side-load the missing apps they need. As reported by The Verge, it ships with an advanced infrared thermal sensor that can display someone's temperature accurately.

Honor claims the system is accurate enough to read temperatures that range from -20 to 100 degrees Celsius. Hence, it is not advisable to use it for industrial applications. The device sports a 6.57-inch IPS LCD touchscreen with a 2400 x 1080 resolution. The top-left corner of the display houses a 32-megapixel wide-angle and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle dual-lens selfie camera module.

Meanwhile, the main imaging system uses a 40-megapixel wide-angle and an 8-megapixel telephoto setup. The Honor Play 4 Pro runs on a HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC paired with an 8 GB RAM with a 128 GB internal storage. The 4,200 mAh lithium-ion battery supports 40W fast charging and reverse charging technology. Biometric security features include face unlock and fingerprint scanning via a side-mounted sensor. Finally, it is available in three colourways: Light Blue, Blue, and Black.