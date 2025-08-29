A Polish Air Force F-16 crashed during a rehearsal for the Radom Air Show 2025 on Thursday evening, killing pilot Major Maciej 'SLAB' Krakowian.

The Tiger Demo Team leader lost control while performing an aerobatic manoeuvre, with the jet striking the ground at Radom Airport around 7:25 pm local time (5:25 pm UTC) and erupting into flames. The crash damaged the runway but caused no injuries on the ground.

The Fatal Crash at Radom

Eyewitnesses and video footage captured the F-16 executing what appeared to be a loop-the-loop or barrel roll before nosediving. Seconds later, the jet erupted into flames upon impact, creating a fireball that stretched along the tarmac. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but the pilot could not be saved.

The Polish Ministry of Defence confirmed that the air show, scheduled to be held over the weekend, was immediately cancelled in the wake of the accident. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash and whether safety protocols were followed in approving the manoeuvre.

Major Maciej 'SLAB' Krakowian

The fallen pilot was identified as Major Maciej Krakowian, known in aviation circles by his callsign 'SLAB'. He was a highly experienced fighter pilot and the face of the Tiger Demo Team, recognised for showcasing the capabilities of Poland's F-16C Block 52+ aircraft.

Krakowian had represented Poland at international aviation events, including the Royal International Air Tattoo earlier this year, where he was praised for his precision flying. His death has sent shockwaves through Poland's military community, with tributes pouring in from colleagues, officials and aviation enthusiasts.

The Tiger Demo Team and Its Daring Routines

The Polish Tiger Demo Team is known for pushing the limits of the F-16, performing high-risk aerobatic routines at low altitudes to demonstrate the aircraft's manoeuvrability. Their F-16 jets, equipped with conformal fuel tanks, are distinctive in European air displays.

The Radom Air Show is Poland's largest aviation event, drawing thousands of spectators and participants from across Europe. However, it also has a history of accidents. In 2009, a Belarusian Su-27 crashed during the event, killing two pilots. Thursday's accident has revived concerns about the dangers associated with aerobatic demonstrations.

Safety Questions After the Crash

The headline question now dominating Polish media and online debate is: who authorised the risky routine that cost Major Krakowian his life? While official details remain scarce, it is understood that such aerobatic manoeuvres are typically pre-approved by the Air Force command structure.

Aviation experts note that low-altitude stunts carry inherent risks, leaving little margin for error if an aircraft stalls or fails to recover in time. The ongoing investigation will examine whether mechanical failure, pilot error or overly ambitious manoeuvres were factors in the disaster.

Official Response and Aftermath

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, who was present at Radom Airport, paid tribute to the pilot, describing him as an officer 'who always served the Fatherland with dedication and great courage.' He extended condolences to Krakowian's family and the Air Force.

Deputy Prime Minister statements echoed the tribute, calling the death 'a great loss for the Air Force and the entire Polish Army'.

In addition to the show's cancellation, the crash has prompted wider discussions about air show safety standards in Poland. Military investigators are expected to release preliminary findings in the coming weeks.