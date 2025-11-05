Two young parents from Opelousas, Louisiana, have been charged with first-degree murder after their two-month-old daughter was found dead with catastrophic injuries, including a severed spine.

Authorities say 20-year-old Kaylee Fontenot and 18-year-old Taylor Broussard are accused of subjecting their infant to what investigators described as 'unimaginable abuse'.

The case has sent shockwaves through the small Louisiana community and across the United States as disturbing new details emerge.

Emergency Call and Police Response

According to the Opelousas Police Department (OPD), emergency services were called to a residence on North Liberty Street on 25 October after reports of an unresponsive infant.

Paramedics rushed the baby to hospital, but she was later pronounced dead. Police soon classified the case as a homicide after medical staff raised concerns about the nature and extent of the baby's injuries.

The parents, who allegedly had sole custody since the child's birth, were questioned as part of the initial investigation.

Autopsy Reveals 'Unimaginable Abuse'

A post-mortem examination revealed severe injuries that investigators described as among the worst they had encountered.

The baby's lower spine was severed, and she also suffered multiple broken ribs, some of which showed signs of healing. Examiners further noted signs of malnourishment and dehydration, suggesting long-term neglect.

Opelousas Police Chief Graig LeBlanc said the findings pointed to sustained abuse, calling the case one of 'unimaginable cruelty'. Police reports indicated that the pattern of injuries could not have been accidental and likely occurred over an extended period before the child's death.

Arrests and Charges

Fontenot was taken into custody shortly after the incident, while Broussard surrendered to police on 3 November following an arrest warrant.

Both parents are facing charges of first-degree murder, cruelty to juveniles, and second-degree battery. They are being held at the St Landry Parish Jail pending further court proceedings.

Authorities confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing, with forensic specialists analysing additional evidence from the home.

Officials have not disclosed a potential motive or timeline for when the fatal injuries occurred.

Investigators Piece Together the Timeline

Police believe the baby lived solely with her parents since birth, without any prior involvement from social services. Investigators are reviewing medical and digital records in an attempt to determine how long the alleged abuse took place.

Detectives are also examining whether either parent sought medical assistance for the child prior to her death, as part of the ongoing investigation.

Chief LeBlanc said the department is working closely with the St Landry Parish District Attorney's Office to prepare the case for prosecution.

Officials have urged the public to come forward with any information that may shed light on the couple's activities in the days leading up to the infant's death.

Community Outrage and Wider Child Welfare Concerns

The case has drawn widespread outrage in Opelousas, a city of about 15,000 residents, where community members expressed disbelief over the severity of the allegations.

Child welfare advocates have called for greater vigilance in identifying early signs of abuse in vulnerable households.

Local authorities have reiterated that anyone who suspects a child is being mistreated should report it immediately to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services or local law enforcement.

Police say every report could help prevent another tragedy like this one.

What Happens Next

Both suspects remain in custody and are expected to appear in court for arraignment later this month.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Fontenot and Broussard could face life imprisonment or the death penalty under Louisiana law.

The Opelousas Police Department has confirmed that the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Members of the public with any relevant information are encouraged to contact the department's investigative division.