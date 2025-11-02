KEY POINTS Hospital confirms staffer was terminated after allegations surfaced

Police probe how alleged abuse happened inside Maryland psychiatric ward

Advocates demand tougher safeguards to protect vulnerable patients

A Filipino-American mental-health worker has been charged with raping a teenage patient inside one of Maryland's best-known psychiatric hospitals.

Police say 35-year-old Michael Cabanalan, a former employee of Sheppard Pratt Hospital in Towson, attacked the 17-year-old girl while she was under his care.

The allegations have stunned both the hospital community and local residents, sparking calls for tighter safeguards for vulnerable patients.

Cabanalan was arrested by detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit and charged with second-degree rape and other sexual offences. He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Centre without bond.

The Baltimore County Police Department posted a statement on its Facebook page: 'Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit arrested 35-year-old Michael Cabanalan with second-degree rape and other sex offences, which stemmed from alleged incidents that occurred while the victim was being treated at Sheppard Pratt. If anyone has additional information or believes that they may be a victim of Cabanalan, please contact the Police Department at 410-887-7720 or DSS at 410-887-8463.'

'He Was Supposed to Protect Her'

Investigators believe the assault happened while the teenager was admitted for psychiatric care. According to charging documents, Cabanalan was seen 'regularly entering the victim's room' and engaging in inappropriate behaviour. Detectives later obtained surveillance footage and text messages that backed up the complaint.

Sheppard Pratt confirmed that the worker was fired immediately after the allegations surfaced and said it reported the incident to police and regulators.

Hospital Under Scrutiny

The arrest has reignited concerns over how psychiatric institutions monitor staff who work closely with young or vulnerable patients. Advocates say such cases expose serious gaps in oversight and supervision.

'Families trust hospitals to keep their loved ones safe,' said a Baltimore patient-rights campaigner. 'When that trust is broken, it shakes the entire system.'

Sheppard Pratt said it is now reviewing all safety procedures to ensure the wellbeing of everyone in its care.

Community Outrage and a Demand for Change

News of the arrest has angered mental-health advocates across Maryland, who are calling for independent reviews, stronger background checks, and mandatory surveillance in all patient areas.

'This is not just about one person,' another advocate said. 'It's about the system that allowed this to happen.'

Rebuilding Trust in Mental-Health Care

While the investigation continues, the case has cast a harsh light on the wider mental-health system and how it protects those most at risk.

For patients and their families, the arrest is a chilling reminder that safety inside hospital walls cannot be taken for granted.

Restoring confidence, campaigners say, will require transparency, reform, and firm accountability from every institution involved in psychiatric care.

Police are urging anyone with information about Michael Cabanalan or similar incidents to come forward.