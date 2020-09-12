Baby Archie is crashing his parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Zoom calls. The couple is keeping in touch with their various charities and patronages close to their heart with Zoom calls during lockdown, and they have a surprise adorable guest at times.

The "Finding Freedom" co-author Omid Scobie told on his podcast, "The HeirPod" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's one-year-old son Archie has been making surprise appearances during their video calls, according to Hello! magazine.

"I loved discovering those details about their daily Zoom calls with the various initiatives and people that they work with. And how Archie is no stranger to climbing in front of the web camera and making little impromptu cameos," the royal reporter said.

Archie has been seen in public only a handful of times since his birth in May 2019. For his first birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared an adorable video of Meghan reading "Duck! Rabbit!" to her son. The duchess showed her support to Save The Children's "Save With Stories" initiative. The video showed how Archie turned to his father Harry and repeatedly cooed "da da, dada."

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan along with Archie are now settled in their £11 million home in the upscale Montecito neighbourhood in Santa Barbara, California. The family moved to their new mansion in July. They are raising Archie away from the public eye, and often share updates about the tot during their Zoom calls and public appearances.

During a Zoom call to mark the 125th anniversary of Football League last week, Harry said: "Our little man is our number one priority but then our work after that is the second priority and we're just doing everything we can to do our part to make the world a better place."

Harry and Meghan have set up their own yet unnamed production company and have mega-million dollar deal with Netflix. However, the details of their non-profit organisation Archewell is yet to be announced.