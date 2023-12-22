Lionel Messi could miss around six matches in his first full season at Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

International duty with Argentina will see Messi miss a few games for Inter Miami. The Fort Lauderdale side will kickstart its new season on Feb. 21, with a game against Real Salt Lake.

MLS unveiled its 2024 season's schedule on Wednesday, with each team playing 34 matches. Inter Miami are due to visit the Red Bulls on March 23, but that may coincide with an international window when Messi could be with Argentina.

Meanwhile, Argentina are also lined up to play in the Copa America next year, which is scheduled to run from June 20 to July 14. During this time, Messi will miss Inter Miami's games against Philadelphia (June 15), Columbus (June 19), Nashville (June 29), Charlotte (July 3) and Cincinnati (July 6).

Following the Copa America, Inter Miami also have home matches in MLS against Toronto (July 17) and Chicago (July 20). Unlike most leagues, MLS schedules matches during some FIFA fixture periods, when the release of players to national teams is mandatory.

Argentina last played their FIFA CONMEBOL qualifiers during the international break in November. They defeated arch-rivals Brazil 1-0 but also lost 2-0 to Uruguay. In the CONMEBOL standings, La Albiceleste is still at the top of the 10-team South American qualifying group with 15 points from six matches, two points ahead of second-placed Uruguay.

Messi joined Inter Miami midway through the 2023 season and appeared in only six MLS regular-season matches with the club. The Argentina skipper, however, led the side to its maiden trophy by winning the Leagues Cup, shortly after he arrived in the US.

The former Barcelona superstar recently won a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or award.

The star forward joined Inter Miami after spending two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He recently made yet another revelation about his forgettable time at the Parc des Princes club. Messi opened up on how he was the only player from Argentina's squad not to receive recognition from their club for winning the FIFA World Cup.

Messi played a crucial role in Argentina winning the World Cup in Qatar last year, scoring seven goals in seven games, including two goals in the final.

After celebrating the World Cup triumph in Argentina, Messi returned to France for the second half of the season with PSG. However, he faced an unsettled final few months at the Ligue 1 side as he was also suspended by the club for taking an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia. PSG fans also booed Messi on several occasions just before the player departed from the club.